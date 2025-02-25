Manchester United and Liverpool set to face tough competition from PL rivals to sign Nigeria striker Ademola Lookman - Reports 

Newcastle United are ready to battle Manchester United and Liverpool for the services of Ademola Lookman, according to TEAMtalk. The Nigerian forward's future at Atalanta has been subject to speculation after he was publicly criticized by his manager.

Ad

Gian Piero Gasperini labelled the 27-year-old 'one of the worst penalty takers', following his miss in the defeat to Club Brugge in the Champions League playoffs. Lookman has since taken to Instagram to hit back at the Atalanta manager. He wrote:

“Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo.”

Ad

Trending

The situation remains tense and Manchester United and Liverpool are already plotting to take advantage. The Red Devils want to upgrade their attack this summer following a poor showing from the current crop.

Lookman has registered 17 goals and seven assists from 29 games across competitions this season for Atalanta. He could be an upgrade on the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee.

However, interest from Liverpool and Newcastle United could spell trouble for Manchester United. The Reds are a club on the rise under Arne Slot and could be a more lucrative option for Lookman.

Ad

The Magpies, meanwhile, are also pushing for a move and have already sent scouts to watch the Nigerian this season. Lookman's contract expires in 2026 and Atalanta are apparently willing to let him go for €65m.

Are Liverpool and Manchester United eyeing another Serie A ace?

Ruben Amorim

Liverpool and Manchester United are also eyeing a move for Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The 19-year-old has been a first team regular under Thiago Motta this season, registering six goals and five assists from 38 games across competitions.

Ad

The Turkish forward was wanted by Chelsea last summer, but the Bianconeri reportedly turned down a €60m offer as they wanted him to stay. However, things have changed since, especially on the financial side, with the Serie A giants recently crashing out of the Champions League.

Juventus could let Yidiz go this summer to raise funds. Manchester United are looking for a new forward amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Alejandro Garnacho. They have their eyes on Yildiz, although, Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester City are in the race as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback