Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho dealt transfer blow as preferred club doesn't want to sign him in the summer: Reports

As per reports, Borussia Dortmund will not attempt to sign Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho this summer. The 25-year-old winger is currently on loan at Chelsea, but his future remains up in the air.

The Englishman has not had a fruitful loan spell at Chelsea, finding the net just two times in his 23 league games. Although the loan deal has a £25 million obligation to buy built in, recent reports have stated that the Blues could back out of it by paying a £5 million penalty.

Amid uncertainty over his future, it has been claimed that Sancho has asked to leave the club in the hope of returning to Germany, where he found success at Dortmund. As per Sky Germany (via Mirror), Dortmund have no intention of making a move as they simply do not have the money to spend. They also have sufficient depth in wide areas.

If Chelsea back out of their obligation and Dortmund decide against signing him, Sancho could find himself in limbo at Manchester United. Head coach Ruben Amorim is set to overhaul the Red Devils' squad and raise funds for transfers by moving on Sancho, among several other players.

Jonathan David addresses transfer speculation amid Manchester United links

Lille striker Jonathan David has opened up on his hunger to prove himself at the highest level amid growing interest from Manchester United and other clubs. The Canadian international's contract with Lille is set to expire at the end of the season and he is expected to leave as a free agent.

West Ham have already made a move for him, while he has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Arsenal. Still, Manchester United are reportedly ready to improve their efforts to sign the 25-year-old striker.

Despite the growing speculation, David just wants to perform, as he told Golazo America (via TEAMtalk):

"Obviously, with this summer going on, I am not sure if I am staying or going. But if I do end up going, I have to push myself at the very highest level. When you play for a big club, your position [in the team] is never guaranteed and you need to fight."

“I am never guaranteed anywhere I go to start every game and play every game, I have to perform. I am willing to fight. I know it’s an important year. It’s a big decision. I will make a wise decision.”

Manchester United will be hoping to sign David on a free transfer as they look to overhaul their squad.

