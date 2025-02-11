Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford’s feelings towards Jadon Sancho making ‘freedom’ comment after Aston Villa debut comes to light: Reports

Marcus Rashford has reportedly distanced himself from comments made by Jadon Sancho after the Manchester United loanees debut at Aston Villa. The 27-year-old reportedly wants to remain on good terms with the Red Devils and their fans.

As per a report in the Daily Mail, Rashford did not appreciate the 'Freedom' comment from Sancho on his Instagram post. The Chelsea winger, who is also out on loan from Manchester United this season, hinted that the Englishman was getting to show his best on the pitch after joining Aston Villa.

However, sources close to Rashford have now made it clear that the Englishman does not see his loan move to Aston Villa as an escape. He wants to remain on good terms with the Red Devils and spoke about it to Henry Winter as well in December.

Trending

He said via Goal:

"For me, personally, I think I'm ready for a new challenge and the next steps. When I leave it's going to be ‘no hard feelings’. You’re not going to have any negative comments from me about Manchester United. That’s me as a person. If I know that a situation is already bad I'm not going to make it worse. I've seen how other players have left in the past and I don't want to be that person. When I leave I'll make a statement and it will be from me."

Marcus Rashford has joined Aston Villa for the rest of the season after Ruben Amorim kept him out of the matchday squad since the Manchester derby. The Englishman, who reportedly has a £40 million option to make his Aston Villa permanent, was added to the squad once but did not come off the bench in the 2-0 loss to Newcastle United.

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand makes bold Marcus Rashford comment

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has backed Marcus Rashford to get back to his best at Aston Villa. He believes that the weight of performance at Old Trafford is higher and hard for most players to remain consistent.

He spoke about the likes of Antony, Scott Mctominay and Anthony Elanga and said via SportBible:

"You look at Antony, he’s got a man-of-the-match performance and a goal and assist in two games. McTominay is playing like primetime Jude Bellingham at the moment. You’ve got Elanga, who’s a flying winger. You’ve got all these players that are leaving the club that are looking like new, dynamic footballers because the shackles are off, and the cloud and the pressure of Old Trafford, the badge, all that that brings, is allowing them to go, 'You know what, wow, what a difference that is'. You’re probably going to see the same from Rashford. It’s about unlocking what has unlocked Old Trafford for these players to perform."

Manchester United are 13th in the Premier League table this season. They are 12 points clear of the relegation zone while being 14 behind the top 4.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback