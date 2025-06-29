Manchester United loanee returns to Old Trafford side after club reject €10m buy option: Reports

Tyrell Malacia has returned to Manchester United following his loan spell with PSV Eindhoven during the second half of last season. As reported by GOAL, the Eredivisie have decided against triggering the €10 million buy option on his loan deal.

The Red Devils are reportedly hoping to offload Malacia in the summer following his underwhelming time at the club. They included an option to buy him for €10 million to PSV Eindhoven when the Dutchman joined them on loan in February 2025.

However, the Dutch giants are reportedly not convinced with the 25-year-old's impact during the second half of the last season. While they won the Eredivisie last season, Malacia failed to impress when he was given opportunities.

He only made 12 appearances for Peter Bosz's side last season and started only three games in the Eredivisie. The 25-year-old has not contributed with a single goal or assist since 2022 when he joined Manchester United from Feyenoord.

The Dutch left-back joined the Red Devils in 2022 for a reported £13 million fee following Erik ten Hag's appointment as the manager. He has only made 47 appearances for the club till date and missed 500 days with a knee injury.

Manchester United could reportedly be poised for yet another dismal transfer window due to their inability to sell underperforming players. Apart from Malacia, they are also struggling to find buyers for the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho among others.

Casemiro makes decision about his future at Manchester United: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has reportedly decided against leaving the Red Devils this summer. As reported by Tribal Football, the former Real Madrid player wants to stay to boost his chances of making Brazil's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad.

The 33-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia recently but he is reportedly looking to turn down the opportunity. Newly appointed Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti recalled the defensive midfielder in the Brazil side after a two-year absence from international football.

Casemiro believes that staying at Manchester United would increase his chances of being named in Brazil's World Cup squad. He moved to Old Trafford in 2022 in a reported £70 million deal from Real Madrid and has made 125 appearances so far.

The experienced midfielder had a solid first season for the Red Devils but he had his struggles over the next couple of seasons. He, however, managed to work his way back into Ruben Amorim's setup towards the end of the last season.

