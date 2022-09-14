Manchester United looking increasingly likely to complete move for 30-year-old right-back - Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United are increasingly likely to sign former Atletico Madrid right-back Santiago Arias, Colombian outlet Antena 2 has claimed. Arias, 30, has been without a club since terminating his contract with Los Rojiblancos.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly not content with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot and wishes to bolster his right flank with an additional player. The Dutch manager is seemingly well aware of Arias’ qualities, as he had witnessed him in action during his PSV Eindhoven days.

Arias is ready and fit again, set for a new challenge. Santiago Arias will be available on a free transfer. Contract termination has been signed with Atletico Madrid agreed to part ways with immediate effect.Arias is ready and fit again, set for a new challenge. Santiago Arias will be available on a free transfer. Contract termination has been signed with Atletico Madrid agreed to part ways with immediate effect. 🚨🇨🇴 #transfersArias is ready and fit again, set for a new challenge. https://t.co/raEIzuDZdA

It is believed that the memory of Arias’ performances for PSV weighs heavily on Ten Hag’s mind. The Colombian right-back is also fluent in English, which is reportedly a decisive factor.

The former Granada player reportedly wishes to finalize his future as soon as possible. And according to the source, the chances of him finding himself at Manchester United are increasing with each passing day.

Manchester United target Santiago Arias is a three-time Eredivisie Champion

Before his ill-fated switch to Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2018, Santiago Arias was one of the finest players in the Eredivisie. In the 2017-18 season, his team won the Eredivisie title at Ajax’s expense, and Arias was one of the team’s standout performers.

In the Dutch league, Arias featured in 30 matches in the 2017-18 season, recording three goals and six assists. Courtesy of his excellent displays that season, he was chosen as the division's best player and named in the Eredivisie Team of the Season.

His two previous Eredivisie titles came in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons respectively. In total, he featured in 172 games for the Dutch outfit in all competitions, recording 10 goals and 21 assists. In addition to the three league championships, he also won two Dutch Super Cups with PSV.

Arias’ stellar displays for PSV paved the way for his €11 million switch to Atletico Madrid in July 2018. Marred by injuries and lack of form, Arias only featured in 51 games for the Spanish side over the next two seasons, scoring once and claiming three assists. He spent the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons at Bayer Leverkusen and Granada, respectively, on loan from Atletico.

