Manchester United looking to launch massive bid to sign former Chelsea attacker: Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a huge offer for AS Roma and former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

Abraham joined Roma from the Blues last summer for £36 million. The 24-year-old has been in red-hot form in Serie A this season, scoring 15 goals in 29 league appearances.

His impressive debut season in Rome has drawn the attention of the Red Devils. CorriereDelloSport reports United are targeting the former Aston Villa man in what would take a huge fee to lure him from the Stadio Olimpico.

However, AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is unwilling to sell the former Chelsea star to his former club United for any price.

That isn't likely to put the Red Devils off, however, as FourFourTwo reports they are conjuring up a £100 million deal for the striker.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive AS Roma have slapped a £100,000,000 asking price on striker Tammy Abraham as interest from the Premier League intensifies.



(Source: Daily Mail) AS Roma have slapped a £100,000,000 asking price on striker Tammy Abraham as interest from the Premier League intensifies.(Source: Daily Mail) 🚨 AS Roma have slapped a £100,000,000 asking price on striker Tammy Abraham as interest from the Premier League intensifies.(Source: Daily Mail) https://t.co/DtuF2ddpdZ

A clause in the striker's contract affords Chelsea the opportunity to re-sign the forward for £67 million but that can only be triggered in 2023..

Former Chelsea hitman Abraham is perfect for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United remains uncertain

Huge changes are expected at Old Trafford this summer with a new manager set to be appointed.

The current frontrunners for the role are Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag. The Express reports that ten Hag has usurped Pochettino in the race for the managerial hotseat. The Argentine's stock dipped following PSG's demoralizing exit in the R16 in the UEFA Champions League to Real Madrid.

One thing is for sure when it comes to a new manager at Old Trafford, they'll need to sign a new striker.

Edinson Cavani is set to leave Manchester United this summer with his contract expiring (per Fabrizio Romano).

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball



The Uruguayan has kept a move to LaLiga as his first choice, while South American clubs have approached him! 🧐



#Cavani #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #PremierLeague According to Fabrizio Romano, Edinson Cavani is set to leave Manchester United in June as a free agent! 🤔The Uruguayan has kept a move to LaLiga as his first choice, while South American clubs have approached him! 🧐 According to Fabrizio Romano, Edinson Cavani is set to leave Manchester United in June as a free agent! 🤔The Uruguayan has kept a move to LaLiga as his first choice, while South American clubs have approached him! 🧐#Cavani #ManUnited #ManchesterUnited #PremierLeague https://t.co/vIh1kFS55A

There is also uncertainty over the futures of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford.

Martial is currently on-loan at Sevilla, where he has moved to gain more first-team opportunities. However, he is already encountering similar issues in the La Liga side.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Rashford is considering his future at the club as well. He has lost his consistent place in the starting XI under current interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. Marcus Rashford is considering his future. He's concerned about his lack of game time, source close to Man Utd forward tell me - he's always been professional but he wants clarity. 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MUFC His current Manchester United deal runs out in June 2023. https://t.co/nYOvGld4W0

There are also rumors that star man Cristiano Ronaldo could quit the club if United do not qualify for the Champions League next season.

Abraham would be a deal that would work for the Red Devils given his Premier League experience. The fact that he is English makes him qualify as a homegrown player with EPL sides not allowed more than 17 non homegrown squad members.

His goalscoring acumen is one that any side would be excited at the prospect of bringing to their team. Even during his time at Chelsea, the striker was regularly firing as he scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for the Blues.

A transformation is set to ensue at Manchester United and perhaps Abraham could be the first arrival of a new dawn at Old Trafford.

Edited by Aditya Singh