Manchester United looking to scrap 'Cristiano Ronaldo salary rule' as they ponder blockbuster deal for Harry Kane - Reports 

Manchester United are looking to scrap the 'Cristiano Ronaldo salary rule' as they look to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

As reported by The Daily Star, the Red Devils are prepared to make an exception to the recently-introduced 'Cristiano Ronaldo salary rule' to bring Kane to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have recently enforced a de-facto salary cap of £200,000 per week in an attempt to bring harmony to the squad dubbed the 'Cristiano Ronaldo salary rule'.

Prior to Cristiano Ronaldo's contract termination, he was the highest earner at Old Trafford with a salary of £385,000 per week.

However, the new policy has introduced a wage cap of £200,000, which means current top earner David de Gea will have to take a significant wage cut if he signs a new deal.

However, Manchester United are said to be ready to scrap the rule in order to secure the signature of England skipper Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

UF @UtdFaithfuls 29-year-old Harry Kane to Manchester United reminds me of a certain 29-year-old striker moving from London to Manchester and instantly winning us our 20th Premier League title.. 29-year-old Harry Kane to Manchester United reminds me of a certain 29-year-old striker moving from London to Manchester and instantly winning us our 20th Premier League title.. https://t.co/zJCoJrdvaa

The Daily Star claims that the Red Devils are aware of the fact that Manchester City offered Kane a package of £375,000 a week when they tried to sign him in the summer of 2021.

On top of that, the Spurs attacker would command massive bonuses over the length of his contract along with a speculated transfer fee of around £120 million.

It is understood that Manchester United would need to spend a total of £300 million in total to secure Harry Kane's signature.

The Red Devils are also aware of the fact that they would need to make an exception to the 'Cristiano Ronaldo salary rule' to tie down Marcus Rashford to a new deal.

The report claimed that Harry Kane is expected to inform Tottenham Hotspur regarding his desire to leave at the end of the season.

It has also been reported that Erik ten Hag's side are also monitoring Napoli attacker Victor Osimhen as a target.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane is reportedly among the four names on Manchester United's shortlist for the summer as they look to bring in a new striker.

As reported by The Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils have drawn a four-man shortlist as they look for a long-term successor to Ronaldo.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal News #Osimhen : He is still on the list of #MUFC but no longer the top transfer target in summer. Biggest problem: Too expensive! Neapel wants more than €100m. Been told: Man Utd board is not willing to pay that price and is therefore looking for cheaper solutions. @SkySportDE News #Osimhen: He is still on the list of #MUFC but no longer the top transfer target in summer. Biggest problem: Too expensive! Neapel wants more than €100m. Been told: Man Utd board is not willing to pay that price and is therefore looking for cheaper solutions. @SkySportDE 🇳🇬 https://t.co/j4zTtblwrq

The report claims that the other three names on their shortlist are Mohamed Kudus, Victor Osimhen and Goncalo Ramos.

The Red Devils signed Wout Werghorst from Burnley on loan earlier this month but the Dutchman does not look like a long-term solution.

