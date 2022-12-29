Manchester United looking to sign 30-year-old star on a free transfer - Reports 

Manchester United are interested in signing Inter Milan defender Stefan de Vrij on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer.

The Dutch defender will be a free agent unless a renewal is sorted with Inter. He has been at the San Siro since 2018 when he joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer.

De Vrij has made 16 appearances across competitions this season, scoring one goal and helping Simone Inzaghi's side keep five clean sheets.

According to Calciomercato, Manchester United are keen on the experienced Dutchman as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his options in defense.

The Red Devils' first-choice duo are Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, but there are question marks over several other defenders.

These include Harry Maguire, who has struggled for game time since Ten Hag's arrival, and Victor Lindelof, who has similarly fallen down the pecking order.

The report also notes Tottenham Hotspur as a side keeping tabs on De Vrij's situation.

He is composed on the ball and has a fine passing range, which bodes well for a potential Ten Hag defender.

The Dutch coach likes his defense to be comfortable in possession as they look to transition up the field.

Manchester United boss Ten Hag hails FIFA World Cup finalist Varane's quick return to the club

Varane was straight back into United's XI.

Varane became the first FIFA World Cup finalist to play for their club when he played in the side's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

The Frenchman was part of the Les Bleus side that suffered a heartbreaking 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the final on December 18.

Despite this, Varane was straight back into Manchester United's first-team for their victory over Forest on December 27.

Ten Hag has praised the centre-back for his determination and responsibility to play, saying (via Laurie Whitwell):

"Rapha showed his personality, helping (United), he has taken responsibility to play and he did really well."

Varane's inclusion in the team was vital amid fitness issues taking hold of the squad at Ten Hag's disposal.

Victor Lindelof was ruled out of the fixture, while Harry Maguire came on from the substitutes bench in the second half.

Left-back Luke Shaw played in the left centre-back role alongside Varane, and the duo worked well in nullifying any sort of threat from Forest.

Goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Fred secured all three points, with the Red Devils remaining fifth in the league.

They next face Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 31 at Molineaux.

