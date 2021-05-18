Manchester United looking to sign want-away Atletico Madrid ace this summer - Reports

Manchester United are hoping to take advantage of Kieran Trippier’s contract situation at Atletico Madrid and sign him this summer.

Trippier has had a good spell at Atletico Madrid, and could finally win some silverware with the club this season as they look set to beat Real Madrid to the Spanish Primera Liga title.

The 30-year old has played a key role for Diego Simeone’s side this season, but will only have a year remaining on his current contract with Los Colchoneros this summer.

Simeone wants the full-back to remain at the club, but The Athletic claim that Trippier is keen to return to England.

Manchester United are said to be one of the interested clubs, as the Red Devils want to add more competition for the right-back position.

Aaron-Wan Bissaka is currently the first-choice right-back, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not have quality full-back options on the bench.

Trippier would offer Manchester United an attacking impetus from right-back

Manchester United have found it hard to create openings on a consistent basis from the right flank as the Red Devils don’t have a quality right-sided player.

Wan-Bissaka is one of the most consistent full-backs and is a solid defender, but going forward and creating openings isn’t his strength.

Trippier, on the other hand, is a solid defender, as shown under Simeone, and has the ability to put in probing deliveries into the box to find his teammates.

The former Burnley and Tottenham full-back’s crossing ability is second to none, and with the likes of Edinson Cavani and Marcus Rashford to aim for, he could be a handy asset next season.

Trippier will not cost a lot of money either as he does not have too many years left on his contract. Atletico may have to sell him or risk losing him for free next year.

Atletico will hope to recoup some, if not all, of the £19.80 million they paid for him in the summer of 2019.

Since moving to the Wanda Metropolitano, Trippier has made 67 appearances for Atletico Madrid, and has provided 11 assists in the process.