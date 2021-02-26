Manchester United looking to use Alex Telles in a swap deal for Inter Milan star - Reports

According to Italian news outlet Inter Live, via TeamTalk, Manchester United are lining up a swap in the summer for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic that could see new signing Alex Telles heading to the San Siro.

Alex Telles signed for Manchester United from FC Porto last summer. However, after struggling to pin down a starting role with the Old Trafford outfit, he could be on the move to the Italian Serie A.

Telles' arrival resulted in the resurgence of England full-back Luke Shaw, who has taken his game up a notch due to the competition for places.

Solskjær: "We believe in him [Shaw]. He knew as soon as I came to the club what I thought of him, and with Alex [Telles] coming in, he has realised that he's going to have to perform to stay in the team because he is up against a really top player." #mulive [men] — utdreport (@utdreport) February 20, 2021

Shaw has registered five assists in the Premier League this season. He has also created the second-highest chances for the Red Devils, behind star player Bruno Fernandes.

With Alex Telles' playing time at the club limited, it is reported that Manchester United will look to use the Brazilian international in a swap deal for Inter Milan’s Marcelo Brozovic.

Manchester United looking to swap Alex Telles for Marcelo Brozovic

Manchester United v Watford - FA Cup Third Round

Manchester United are reportedly interested in a summer move for Marcelo Brozovic, who is an integral part of Inter Milan’s setup. The Croatian international has scored one league goal and registered six assists so far this season, and his performances have helped the Nerazzurri reach the summit of the Italian Serie A.

Manchester are now said to be lining up a deal that could cost around £17m to £26m plus Alex Telles, in order to convince Milan to part ways with Brozovic. The Red Devils value Telles at around £17m, which could bring the total cost for Brozovic to £43m.

Alex Telles facing uncertain Man Utd future with Inter Milan 'swap deal' eyed | #MUFC | https://t.co/GClWkPMKr4 pic.twitter.com/m9iKZ7Q32I — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) February 26, 2021

Telles recently addressed his situation at Manchester United, claiming to be 'very happy' at the club.

“I’m really happy to have played at such big clubs that have always been competing for and winning trophies,” Telles said via the Express. “Everywhere I’ve gone, we've won trophies, thank god, and I hope we can do that here."

“I think the way I can contribute is to just do my best in my position day-to-day and bring what I’m doing in training into games. You have to respect the players you’re up against and do your best against them," Telles added.

Alex Telles is contracted to Manchester United for the next three years, after putting pen to paper on a three-year deal after his £15m move from Porto last summer.