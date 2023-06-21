Manchester United make improved bid for Mason Mount, Chelsea expecting £65 million package - Reports

Manchester United have made an improved £50 million offer for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, according to The Athletic. However, the bid still falls short of the Blues' valuation.

It has been evident for weeks that Mount, 24, favors a move to Old Trafford despite attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal. The Red Devils have been working on a deal to sign the England international from the Blues for a while.

Manchester United approached Chelsea with a £40 million offer for Mount earlier this month. However, the London giants deemed the bid derisory and rejected it without hesitation. They value the midfielder far higher despite his contract expiring next year.

Erik ten Hag's side have now returned with an improved bid for Mount, offering to pay £45 million plus £5 million in add-ons, according to the aforementioned source. Chelsea, though, have no intention to accept the proposal, as they continue to hold out for at least £60 million plus £5 million in add-ons.

The Red Devils are still £15 million short of the Blues' valuation, so it remains to be seen if they make a third offer for Mount. They will be hopeful of reaching a compromise with Mauricio Pochettino's side over the Englishman's transfer in the coming weeks.

Mount has made 195 appearances across competitions for the London-based club, bagging 33 goals and 37 assists. He has helped them win the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

However, it became evident that the midfielder would leave after talks over extending his contract beyond 2024 did not make any progress. Chelsea are prepared to sanction his desire to leave the club this summer.

At United, Mount could become an immediate starter alongside Casemiro, replacing Christian Eriksen, whose deal runs till 2025 and is 31. The Dane played 44 games across competitions for Ten Hag's side last term, but Mount could be seen as an upgrade on Eriksen next season.

Mason Mount could return to Chelsea as Manchester United player next April if transfer goes through

Manchester United host Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League on December 6 next season. Mason Mount could line up against the Blues for the first time on that day if his proposed move to Manchester goes through. He could then return to Stamford Bridge when the Red Devils travel to London on April 3.

The Englishman has been linked with other clubs, including Liverpool, who were said to be the frontrunners to sign him. However, he's now keen to join Manchester United, as he reportedly deems Erik ten Hag's system to be the best fit for him.

It's worth noting that Mount has faced the Old Trafford outfit ten times, ending on the losing side thrice, winning twice and drawing five times. Nine of those appearances came for Chelsea. The midfielder helped his loan club Derby County beat the Premier League giants on penalties in the EFL Cup in 2018.

