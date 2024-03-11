Manchester United make 21-year-old star priority transfer target, current club likely to demand at least £75 million: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as their top target ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 term.

The Red Devils, who are sixth in the Premier League standings with 47 points from 28 outings, have defensively endured quite a tough time this campaign. They have shipped 59 goals from 39 overall games so far.

Now, according to the Mirror, Manchester United are set to lodge a transfer offer to add Branthwaite to their squad this summer. Although Everton value their defender at £75 million, the Red Devils will attempt to drive the price tag down to around the £50 million mark.

Branthwaite, who joined Everton from Carlisle United for around £1 million in 2020, has emerged as one of his team's most consistent performers this season. The 21-year-old has started all of his 31 overall appearances, helping his team register 10 clean sheets so far.

A left-footed centre-back, Branthwaite earned valuable experience at Dutch giants PSV Eindhoven last campaign. He helped them record 12 shutouts in 36 matches, registering four goals and two assists on loan.

Manchester United still admire Harry Kane, says famed transfer journalist Dean Jones

Last summer, Manchester United were reportedly linked with Harry Kane, who was in the final year of his Tottenham Hotspur deal. However, they lost the transfer race to Bayern Munich, who splashed an initial fee of £82 million to rope in the 30-year-old striker, last August.

Speaking recently to GiveMeSport, famed journalist Dean Jones stated that United are keeping tabs on the England captain's situation at the Allianz Arena. He said:

"If Manchester United are going to sign a striker, then Kane is as good as it gets. So, we know there's admiration for him and they do still hold some interest. At the moment, I wouldn't have huge expectations around it. If Kane is genuinely unsettled, as some reports have suggested, and he wants to return to England, then you have to make sure you're in the loop as to is it possible to sign him."

Revealing that a potential deal will be difficult to pull off, Jones added:

"Manchester United will do that. But let's face it, there is very little sign at the moment of United signing a player for mega money. So, even if his situation does start to open up, it's still going to be difficult to sign him. They would do everything possible to make it happen if they saw potential, but it's hugely difficult to do."

Kane, who has bagged a whopping 213 Premier League goals so far, has been in stellar form for Bayern this season. He has scored 36 goals and laid out 11 assists in 34 matches across competitions so far.