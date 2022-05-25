Manchester United make €55 million bid to sign 27-year-old midfielder: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Red Devils' new manager Erik ten Hag is expected to make a number of additions to the squad this summer, which could include the acquisition of a world-class midfielder.

According to La Repubblica, as per Getfootballnewsitaly, Manchester United have tabled a €55 million offer to Lazio for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic through the midfielder's agent, Mateja Kezman. The club's president Claudio Lotito is believed to be seeking €80 million for the 27-year-old. The Serie A side could, however, accept a fee in the region of €65-70 million.

Manchester United's lack of quality in midfield often led to their downfall during the 2021-22 campaign. Furthermore, the club looks set to part ways with Paul Pogba, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and Nemanja Matic, who has already confirmed his departure. The Red Devils will therefore look to sign adequate replacements for the duo.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic could prove to be the perfect replacement for Pogba thanks to his creativity and goalscoring abilities.

The Serbian joined Lazio from Genk in 2015 and has developed into arguably one of the best midfielders in Serie A. He has made 294 appearances for the club and has scored 58 goals. The Serbian helped the club win the 2018-19 Coppa Italia and won the Serie A 'Best Midfielder' award once.

Milinkovic-Savic enjoyed one of the best campaigns of his career last season, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists in 37 league games. The 27-year-old is reportedly set to meet with Lazio officials to discuss his potential sale in the next few days.

Manchester United could face stiff competition from Juventus for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus are also believed to be considering a move for Napoli midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. The Bianconeri endured a topsy-turvy 2021-22 campaign, but managed to finish fourth in Serie A, thereby securing qualification for next season's Champions League.

The club will be keen to continue progressing under the guidance of Massimiliano Allegri and will provide him with the funds required to sign his top transfer targets this summer.

Lazio could, however, be reluctant to sell one of their prized assets to a domestic rival. As per Football Italia, the club's manager Maurizio Sarri has said that Milinkovic-Savic will not remain in Italy if he leaves the club. This could give Manchester United the upper-hand over Juventus in the race to sign the Serbian.

