Manchester United make €60 million offer in attempt to sign 27-year-old midfielder: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly offered €60 million for the signing of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Red Devils are long-term admirers of the midfielder, who is under contract at Lazio for two more years. United had expressed interest as recently as last summer but the Serbia international chose to stay at Lazio. The midfielder recently celebrated his 27th birthday and has attracted interest from multiple big clubs.

According to La Repubblica, the English club is set to compete with Inter Milan for Savic.

Inter recently extended Marcelo Brozovic's contract but are reportedly still looking to add to their midfield options. Still, Lazio are expected to stick to their €80 million valuation of Milinkovic-Savic. This might make it difficult for either of the two clubs to sign him.

United are going through a highly turbulent phase this season and are looking to bring in multiple big reinforcements in the summer. The Serbian midfielder could fill one of the key positions for the club.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic deal to kickstart Manchester United’s summer spree?

Manchester United find themselves in a very difficult position this season. Expressing interest in players even before the signing of a long-term manager seems to be a recipe for disaster.

The club is full of players who were signed by previous managers as marquee signings but have put on underwhelming performances. Multiple senior stars including Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and even Cristiano Ronaldo have been linked with moves away.

Meanwhile, several on-loan stars are also expected to be moved on. In addition, there are obvious problems in defence and midfield that needs to be solved first and foremost.

In Milinkovic-Savic, Manchester United are looking at a midfielder who will not solve their most obvious problem, that of a dependable CDM. However, to have the 27-year old as a backup especially if Paul Pogba leaves seems to be a no-brainer.

At the same time, considering the number of players they need to sign, United might be better off trying for cheaper alternatives. The club are unlikely to secure Champions League football for next season, which could be another obstacle when it comes to making the right signings.

