Manchester United make Antony transfer decision amid sexual assault allegations – Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided to sell Antony, who is on leave to deal with a host of allegations of sexual violence, next year.

Antony, 23, has been a subject of controversy in the past couple of weeks after he was allegedly accused of sexual abuse by three women, including former partner Gabriela Cavallin. However, he has vehemently denied the allegations against him in a recent interview.

With a criminal investigation in process, Manchester United handed the Brazilian a leave of absence to avoid disharmony earlier this month.

In a statement to club media, the Sao Paulo youth product elaborated:

"I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me. This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my teammates and unnecessary controversy for the club."

Antony, who arrived in a £86 million move from Ajax in 2022, continued:

"I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible."

Now, according to Fichajes, Manchester United are keen to part ways with the forward next January owing to his non-sporting issues. They are said to be keen to sell the player in a cut-price deal after accepting the fact that they will be unable to recoup their investment.

Antony, whose current deal is set to run out in June 2027, could be forced to come to terms with the potential end of his Old Trafford stint. He has struggled to impress during his short spell, scoring just eight goals and contributing three assists in 48 overall matches.

Who are Manchester United's other options for right offensive flank in place of Antony?

The Red Devils are in the midst of a selection headache with Antony not in Erik ten Hag's plans until further notice. They have relegated Jadon Sancho to the reserves as well due to the attacker questioning his manager's complaints about his training regime.

Earlier last week, Ten Hag tweaked his formation a bit to play Bruno Fernandes in a number 10 role behind two strikers. However, he could revert to his preferred 4-2-3-1 setup with either Alejandro Garnacho or Facundo Pellistri on the right flank in the near future.

While Anthony Martial has prior experience operating out wide, it is unlikely that the Dutch tactician will trust him in his unnatural role. He could call upon academy product Omari Forson.

The youngster has been included in Manchester United's squad for their upcoming UEFA Champions League encounter at Bundesliga side Bayern Munich.