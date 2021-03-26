Manchester United make approach for Atletico Madrid star - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente. The Spaniard has been one of Atleti's standout players this season and has caught the eye of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Atletico Madrid currently find themselves in a financial hole because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will need to part ways with a few players in the summer. The situation could see them part ways with Llorente if the right offer comes in for the midfielder.

According to AS, Manchester United have already submitted a £68.5 million bid for Llorente, but it remains to be seen whether Atletico Madrid will accept that offer.

The midfielder himself has shown no indications of wanting to leave Atletico anytime soon. This would mean a deal for Llorente in the summer looks unlikely.

The 26-year-old's contract runs until 2024, and the Rojiblancos have no obligation to sell him to Manchester United in the summer. The Red Devils were reportedly interested in signing Llorente in June of last year, but nothing concrete came from that interest.

Manchester United are interested in signing Marcos Llorente this summer and would be willing to pay €80m.



Atlético Madrid would consider the offer despite the player's desire to stay. (Source: AS) pic.twitter.com/3EJRWW21mh — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 26, 2021

Llorente has been an important part of Diego Simeone's side this season, having contributed nine goals and eight assists in 28 league appearances as they march on towards the La Liga title.

Manchester United are ready for a huge summer

Erling Haaland has been in incredible form for Borussia Dortmund this season

Manchester United are reportedly planning on heavily recruiting in the summer. Solskjaer has identified three positions that need strengthening before next season. The Red Devils will reportedly be in the market for a striker, a midfielder and a centre-back.

Borussia Dortmund hitman Erling Haaland has been constantly linked with a move to Old Trafford, as Solskjaer plans on reuniting with his compatriot.

The Norwegian striker has been in immense form for Dortmund this season and Manchester United will need to break the bank in order to sign him in the summer.

United are also interested in signing Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane. The Frenchman's future at Madrid has been put into doubt, as Zinedine Zidane currently envisions his defense with Sergio Ramos and David Alaba as centre-backs.

Real Madrid will reportedly be willing to listen to offers for the World Cup winner this summer, and Solskjaer is keen to partner the Frenchman with Harry Maguire in his defense.

📝 — Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is willing to sell Raphael Varane this summer as their contract talks are stalling. Manchester United are watching developments and Varane is weighing up his options #mufc #mujournal



[@OndaCero_es] pic.twitter.com/gS61U1ZlRc — United Journal (@theutdjournal) March 24, 2021