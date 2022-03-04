Manchester United make contact with Ajax manager Erik ten Hag - Reports

Manchester United are intensifying their pursuit to find a permanent manager and according to reputed journalist Jonathan Shrager, they have made contact with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag.

Multiple names have been mentioned to take the job at Old Trafford, with the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Carlo Ancelotti being linked with a move in the summer. Multiple sources have claimed earlier that the current PSG boss and Ten Hag are considered to be the favorites for the position.

It was recently revealed by the Daily Mail that the Dutch manager is taking English lessons and has his heart set on a move to Manchester United.

Shrager has now provided an update on United's pursuit of Ten Hag by tweeting that the Manchester club has established contact with him to find out about his situation.

"Ten Hag has been contacted by United to find out about his situation," said Shrager.

Another report by 90min.com stated that Manchester United are impressed with Ten Hag's style of play and the ability he has shown to work with not just academy graduates, but also stars from abroad. Few at Old Trafford were also impressed with how the 52-year-old has held himself off the field and sees his maturity as a plus point.

The Ajax boss also has the support of Manchester United's interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, who feels he is best suited to leading the team forward.

The next few weeks could provide us with more information about United's interest in Ten Hag.

Manchester United fans do prefer Erik ten Hag to take over at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag has found himself with a lot of admirers amongst the Manchester United faithful.

In a recent survey conducted by The Athletic, 58% of the United fans want him to take over this summer, with Pochettino getting 25.5 % of the votes.

The Dutch manager's Ajax team has been on a roll this season, having won 18 out of 24 matches played and finding themselves at the top of the Eredivisie table.

Ten Hag's unit has scored 71 goals in the domestic league while conceding just seven.

Their exploits in the Champions League have also not gone unnoticed, as the team from Amsterdam won all six of their group stage matches which included an impressive double over Borussia Dortmund.

Edited by Alan John