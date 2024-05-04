Manchester United make contact with French star who rejected them twice: Reports

Manchester United have allegedly contacted Juventus star Adrien Rabiot's mother-agent, Veronique, ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The Red Devils, who are currently sixth in the Premier League table with 54 points from 34 matches, reportedly tried to lure Rabiot away from Juventus in 2022. They were believed to have reached an agreement, but the Frenchman rejected a move to the English outfit.

Manchester United again failed to rope in the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) academy graduate ahead of the ongoing campaign. After getting rejected by the 29-year-old, they were forced to snap up Mason Mount.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, United have rekindled their interest in Rabiot with the star's current contract set to run out this June. They have established contacts with the left-footed midfielder's mother to understand the details of a possible transfer in the last few weeks.

Manchester United, who are also keeping close tabs on Joao Neves and Youssouf Fofana now, are unlikely to be unopposed in their pursuit of Rabiot. Chelsea, PSG, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich are all keen to snap up the box-to-box operator this coming summer.

Earlier in March, Rabiot provided his take on his future (h/t TEAMtalk):

"I have not decided anything regarding my future. It is true that last season, I remained at Juventus knowing full well that we wouldn't participate in European competition. That was my choice."

Rabiot, who is likely to arrive at a decision after UEFA Euro 2024, said:

"Next season, we are due to participate in the Champions League and the Club World Cup. So these are elements in my thoughts, but I have not made any decisions yet. I will wait till the end of the season, then we will discuss it and at that moment, I will see."

Overall, Rabiot has bagged 21 goals and registered 15 assists in 208 appearances across competitions, including 177 starts, for Juventus.

Manchester United leading race for winger

According to ESPN, Manchester United are in pole position to add Michael Olise to their ranks this summer. They could face competition from Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal in the race for the Crystal Palace star.

Olise, who has a release clause between £50 million and £60 million, has emerged as one of the most exciting wingers in the Premier League of late. The 22-year-old has scored 13 goals and contributed 23 assists in 87 overall matches, including 61 starts, for his team.

Should Olise join Manchester United in the near future, he could prove to be a fine signing for them. The Frenchman would displace Antony as their right-sided winger option and also feature in a number 10 role.