Manchester United make contact with Premier League side over late move for 26-year-old left-back: Reports

As the transfer window nears its close, Manchester United have reportedly expressed an interest in Brentford left-back Rico Henry. The Red Devils have contacted Brentford about a potential transfer for the former England U20 international, according to Express.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag needs to find a solution to the ongoing left-back crisis at Old Trafford. His first choice in the position, Luke Shaw, is set to be out for several weeks following a muscle problem.

The club's backup, Tyrell Malacia, is also said to have suffered an injury, keeping him out of all of Manchester United's matchday squads so far this season.

As per the aforementioned report, the Manchester outfit have shortlisted a host of left-backs to help solve this issue. Marcos Alonso, Ryan Bertrand, Sergio Reguilon and Marc Cucurella are all considered potential candidates.

Henry is currently tied to a contract until 2026 with his current club. The player has started all of his side's Premier League matches this season and also has an assist to his name. Considered an integral part of Thomas Frank's line-up, the full-back managed 37 starts in English football top-tier competition last year.

Should Henry complete a move to Old Trafford, he could be guaranteed minutes as far as the near future is concerned. However, the 26-year-old could easily be the third-choice option once Shaw and Malacia return.

Marc Cucurella being considered potential Luke Shaw replacement at Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a move for Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella as a potential replacement for Luke Shaw (via Manchester Evening News).

Shaw is set to be out for several weeks while the second choice in the position Tyrell Malacia has a fitness issue of his own. Owing to these circumstances, the Red Devils could move for Cucurella before the transfer window closes on Friday.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man moved to Stamford Bridge last year for a reported fee of £62 million. However, he has seemingly fallen out of favor with new boss Mauricio Pochettino who prefers Ben Chilwell at left wing-back.

Given that Cucurella has taken up a secondary role at Chelsea, a move to Manchester United would not be the worst option. So far, the Spain international has managed 59 appearances in the Premier League.