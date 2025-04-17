Manchester United make contact over signing 22-year-old goalkeeper from Bundesliga club: Reports

Manchester United have opened talks over the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kaua Santos head of the summer, as per reports. The Red Devils are in the market for a new goalkeeper amid doubts over the performances of senior goalkeepers Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir.

German outfit BILD reports that the Premier League side are interested in 22-year-old Santos, and have taken steps to make their interest concrete. New director Christopher Vivell has approached Frankfurt Sporting Director Markus Krösche to discuss the goalkeeper's future. The Red Devils are looking to understand the conditions for a deal for the young goalkeeper, with Tottenham Hotspur also interested.

Former Flamengo youngster Santos has impressed for Frankfurt this season since being thrown into the deep end at the club last September. The young Brazilian got his first taste of first team action when he replaced the injured Kevin Trapp during a game against Wolfsburg. He has not looked back since then, going on to make 12 more appearances since then, keeping three clean sheets.

On a night where Onana cost Manchester United a win over Olympique Lyon in the UEFA Europa League, Santos proved his worth in London against Tottenham. The youngster made five saves and six high claims, the highest number of high claims in a Europa League game in a decade.

Eintracht Frankfurt are understandably reluctant to part ways with Santos, who is considered as ready to take over from Trapp, who is 35 years old. Manchester United must be prepared to spend around £51 million to sign the youngster in the summer.

Manchester United eye move for Bundesliga winner: Reports

Manchester United are considering a move to sign Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrick Schick in the summer, as per reports. The Red Devils have made the striker position a priority for them in the summer following the struggles of both Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee this season.

Sky Sports Germany reports that the Red Devils have added Czech Republic international Schick to their wishlist, with the striker considering a summer exit from Bayer Leverkusen. He has scored 77 goals in 163 appearances for the club, and was pivotal in helping the side win the domestic double in the 2023-24 season.

Patrick Schick has two years left on his contract with the reigning Bundesliga champions, but is attracting interest from Europe and the Middle East. The 29-year-old has a valuation of around £25.7 million, and will be considered for a switch by the Red Devils alongside several other strikers.

