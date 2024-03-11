Manchester United make crucial transfer decision involving Mason Mount: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided they won't sell Mason Mount despite his disappointing debut season at Old Trafford.

GIVEMESPORT journalist Dean Jones reports that Mount is staying put with the Red Devils this summer. The English attacker arrived from Chelsea last summer in a £60 million (including add-ons) deal.

However, Mount has endured a season to forget, marred by constant injury issues. He's only made 12 appearances across competitions, providing one assist and last appeared for Erik ten Hag's side in November.

Manchester United have sympathy with the 36-cap England international and are confident he will turn things around. A potential sale is not being considered given he's only spent one season with the club.

Mount was one of the Premier League's most in-demand playmakers last summer. Liverpool and Arsenal were also interested in the midfielder but he opted to join Ten Hag's Red Devils.

The 25-year-old was a hit at Stamford Bridge before joining United, having risen through Chelsea's youth ranks. He made 195 appearances for the Blues, bagging 33 goals and 37 assists, winning three major trophies.

Ten Hag was delighted with Mount's capture last summer and handed him the club's famous No.7 shirt. The Dutchman tipped the Englishman for a bright future with Manchester United (via the club's official website):

"I'm sure he will contribute to the success of United because he is a quality player. His vision is to play the offensive [midfield role]. But also he wants to be multi-functional, he wants to be complete."

Mount signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils when arriving last summer. He doesn't look set to be involved in the club's expected squad overhaul in the upcoming summer transfer window under Sir Jim Ratcliffe's regime.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag gives an injury update on Mason Mount

Erik ten Hag could have Mason Mount back in action next month.

Ten Hag expects Mason Mount to be back in action for Manchester United after the international break. That means the player will likely return to full fitness in April.

The Dutch coach gave an update on Mount's injury which is unspecified. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Mason Mount I think he is in a good spell now and he will return shortly. I think after the international break. For next week, some players are planning to return, hopefully when the process will continue like it is now."

The Red Devils could do with some new energy in midfield amid disappointing performances and results as of late. They suffered a 3-1 loss to Manchester City (March 3) and were unconvincing in a 2-0 win against Everton (March 9).

Ten Hag's men look likely to miss out on UEFA Champions League qualification. They sit sixth in the league, eight points off the top four with 10 games left.