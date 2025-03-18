Manchester United make decision on Geovany Quenda alternative after surprise Chelsea hijack: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided not to sign an alternative to Sporting CP's Geovany Quenda after it was claimed that the latter had struck a deal with Chelsea last week. According to GIVEMESPORT, the Red Devils will now move on from immediately bringing a direct alternative for Quenda to Old Trafford.

It came as a surprise to many that Quenda chose to join Chelsea and not Manchester United, who former Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim manages. The Portuguese wonderkid was handed his senior debut by Amorim during his tenure at Sporting, but the Chelsea project attracted him more.

It is also reported that Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca views the 17-year-old as a proper winger and not a wingback as his former manager Amorim does. The youngster has made a whopping 44 appearances for Sporting across all competitions this season, scoring two goals and bagging six assists.

Another reason why Manchester United failed to land Quenda was because of the uncertainty looming over their financial situation. Since they have to comply with financial fair play regulations, United could not agree to a €50 million transfer for him. Plus, the fact remained that it came very early in the year.

United were linked with Braga's Roger Fernandes and Southampton starlet Tyler Dibling after the deal with Quenda did not take place. However, the club's hierarchy has decided not to prioritize the wingback position. They will now decide what to do with the money they had earlier freed up for Quenda's purchase.

Manchester United viewed Geovany Quenda as a generational talent rather than a stop-gap solution - Reports

The aforementioned report also states that the Red Devils considered Quenda a potential generational talent, and not a stopgap solution. This philosophy of the club continuing to track future stars and offer them fair prices rather than splurging on players who do not provide long-term solutions, is expected to continue.

It was expected that Quenda would fit right into the United starting XI, or compete for a spot with Diogo Dalot for the right wingback position. At Chelsea, however, he has been informed that he is seen purely as a winger. The Blues have also reportedly let Quenda be at Sporting for another season.

