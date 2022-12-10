Manchester United make decision to sell underperforming star after poor performance in Cadiz friendly - Reports

Manchester United have made up their minds to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who failed to impress in their friendly against Cadiz, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Manchester United still have seven players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Marcus Rashford remain hopeful of getting their hands on the trophy.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Red Devils squad has begun preparations for the second half of the season. Erik ten Hag and company are currently camped in Spain as they await the resumption of club football.

Having not been in action since mid-November, Manchester United played a friendly against Spanish club Cadiz on Thursday (December 8). The match, though, did not go according to plan for them as they succumbed to a 4-2 defeat.

Among those who struggled for the Red Devils was Wan-Bissaka, who got 45 minutes under his belt. The defender notably failed to stop a cross into the box which led to Cadiz's second goal of the game.

It appears the poor performance against Cadiz was the final nail in the coffin for Wan-Bissaka. According to the aforementioned source, the Old Trafford outfit have decided to sell him.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Right back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.



More: Manchester United have decided to push on Diogo Dalot’s new contract. He’s doing fantastic and the club want him to stay — meeting expected after World Cup.Right back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.More: m.youtube.com/watch?v=DMQ1lV… Manchester United have decided to push on Diogo Dalot’s new contract. He’s doing fantastic and the club want him to stay — meeting expected after World Cup. 🚨🇵🇹 #MUFCRight back plan: DD new deal, sell Wan Bissaka, bring in new backup RB in 2023.More: m.youtube.com/watch?v=DMQ1lV… https://t.co/j9qSN9vfih

Manchester United snapped up Wan-Bissaka from league rivals Crystal Palace for £50 million in 2019. He initially established himself as their first-choice right-back, making 46 appearances across all competitions in his debut season.

The Englishman, though, has since fallen down the pecking order, with Diogo Dalot moving ahead of him. He has amassed just four minutes of playing time under Ten Hag so far this season.

It has been evident for a while that Wan-Bissaka does not have a place in the Dutchman's plans. He was linked with a return to Crystal Palace in the summer, but nothing came of it.

Manchester United keen to extend Dalot's deal

While Wan-Bissaka continues to struggle for Manchester United, Dalot has been shining for Portugal at the FIFA World Cup. He has started two matches for Selecao so far in Qatar, providing an assist in the process.

Dalot has also been in fine form for the Premier League this campaign, making 20 appearances in all competitions. He found the back of the net once and registered two assists in those matches.

The Red Devils are keen to reward the right-back for his contributions by handing him a new deal, as per Romano. He has his current deal with the club expiring at the end of the season. Ten Hag's side are also said to have plans to sign a new right-back next year.

Get Croatia vs Brazil Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes