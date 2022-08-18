Manchester United in talks to offload 24-year-old to former club for cut-price fee: Reports

Crystal Palace have opened talks with Manchester United to re-sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka for a meager fee, according to the Evening Standard.

Manchester United signed Wan-Bissaka from Palace for £50 million in the summer of 2019. The right-back went on to establish himself as a regular starter for them, making 126 appearances across all competitions so far.

However, the 24-year-old has fallen behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order since Erik ten Hag's arrival. He remained an unused substitute in the Red Devils' first two matches of the season.

Manchester United's desire to sign a new right-back has also raised concerns about Wan-Bissaka's future at the club. They are said to be keen to offload him before the transfer window closes.

It emerged earlier this month that Palace are among the clubs interested in signing the Englishman. The Eagles were said to be considering re-signing him on a loan deal this summer.

The two clubs have now begun negotiations over a deal, according to the aforementioned source. However, Patrick Vieira's side, could sign Wan-Bissaka for a cut-price fee instead of taking him on loan unlike previously reported.

Manchester United, though, could be in line to make a significant loss on the £50 million they spent to sign the defender. A meager sum of £10 million has been mentioned, as per the report.

Ten Hag's side could also choose to loan Wan-Bissaka out in an attempt to increase his value. It remains to be seen if the Eagles are prepared to take the full-back to Selhurst Park on a temporary deal.

Vieira has two senior right-backs in his ranks in the shape of Nathaniel Clyne and Joel Ward. However, he is said to be keen to sign Wan-Bissaka, with both those players in the wrong side of their 30s.

Manchester United interested in Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Meunier

The Red Devils are keen to sign a new right-back before the transfer window closes. Wan-Bissaka might thus have to wait until they sign a new player before he completes his proposed move to Palace.

Jason Burt @JBurtTelegraph Exclusive: Manchester United consider move for Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/… Exclusive: Manchester United consider move for Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier telegraph.co.uk/football/2022/…

Ten Hag's side have been credited with an interest in a host of players in recent days. Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier is among those linked with a move to Old Trafford this week.

The Belgium international has a contract with the Bundesliga giants until 2024. However, it remains to be seen if a move to the Premier League is on the cards for him.

Edited by Dakir Mohammed Thanveer