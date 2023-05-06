Manchester United make decision on Wout Weghorst as Erik ten Hag plans squad rebuild - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly decided not to sign Wout Weghorst on a permanent basis.

Weghorst joined the Red Devils in a loan move in January, joining from Burnley in a six-month deal. He has made 26 appearances across all competitions, scoring just two goals.

Erik ten Hag's side snapped up Weghorst after the club decided to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo, who has since moved to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr. Weghorst was one of three loan signings by the club in January, alongside goalkeeper Jack Butland and midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

While the lanky Dutch forward has been serviceable, Manchester Evening News reported that he hasn't done enough to convince the club to make his move permanent. Weghorst has scored two goals in 26 appearances for the club.

The report also states that Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane, Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Benfica's Goncalo Ramos and Ajax's Mohammed Kudus as players Manchester United could target in the summer.

Earlier, Fichajes reported that the English side remains keen on signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer as manager ten Hag is said to be a big admirer of the Argentine striker.

Manchester United receive transfer boost as Bayern Munich cool interest Harry Kane: Reports

Bayern Munich have reportedly stopped their pursuit of Harry Kane, giving Manchester United a big boost in their pursuit of the Tottenham Hotspur captain.

Despite holding a long-standing interest in the striker, Bayern are said to be reluctant at getting into a bidding war with the English giants. Sport Bild reported that Bayern’s interest in Kane “cooled” after the club had a discussion with the striker’s father, Pat. The report said:

“Bayern have recently contacted Harry Kane’s father Pat. After the conversation, Bayern bosses got the impression that the striker prefers to stay in England. Despite the fact Tuchel is a fan of Kane, Bayern have cooled their interest in the player.”

The report also stated that the Bundesliga champions are unsure about how Kane would adapt to life in Germany after Sadio Mane has struggled to adjust following his move from Liverpool. It added:

“Within the club, there are also fears that Kane would struggle adjusting in a new country and face a similar situation to Sadio Mane.”

Poll : 0 votes