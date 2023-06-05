Manchester United make derisory £50m offer for England international who is valued at £80m: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made a £50 million offer for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount which falls short of their £80 million price tag.

According to The Telegraph, the Red Devils will have no problems agreeing on personal terms with Mount. However, the issue in their swoop for the 24-year-old is the price they will be willing to pay for the England international.

Manchester United are said to have tabled a £50 million offer for the midfielder which they believe is a fair price. Mount has a year left on his contract and has snubbed Chelsea's attempts to secure a renewal.

However, The Mirror reports that the Blues are holding out for £80 million for their academy graduate. Mount struggled for form this season, scoring three goals and providing six assists in 35 games across competitions.

However, the attacking midfielder has been one of the west Londoners' most important players throughout the years. He has scored 33 goals and contributed 37 assists in 195 matches, winning the Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Negotiations have already taken place between Manchester United and Chelsea over the midfielder. The Blues are set for an exodus of first-team players after spending over £600 million since Todd Boehly became co-owner in May 2022. There is a need for the Stamford Bridge outfit to comply with Financial Fair Play.

Mount was asked about speculation regarding a potential move to Old Trafford this past weekend. He was a spectator at the F1 Grand Prix in Barcelona and visited the race alongside his friend and teammate Ben Chilwell. A Sky Sports journalist took the opportunity to try and get the Englishman's take on a switch to the Red Devils. He said to the player:

"He (Chilwell) says you're going to Manchester United."

Mount grinned and laughed before replying:

"Nah I'm here to just enjoy this race today, amazing day and can't wait to watch it."

The Red Devils' pursuit of Mount comes after their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday (June 3). Erik ten Hag is set to make plenty of changes to his squad this summer to try and dislodge City at the top of English football.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford plans to stay at the club after sealing Champions League football

Rashford looks to be staying put at Old Trafford.

Manchester United confirmed their place in the Champions League next season with a third-place finish in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford played a key role, scoring 17 goals in 35 league games.

Speculation has ensued over Rashford's future with the 25-year-old's contract expiring in June 2024. The Red Devils triggered the one-year option in his current deal to keep him at Old Trafford for another season.

Rashford has reportedly now decided he wants to remain at Manchester United after qualifying for the Champions League. He had been stalling over a new deal amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain. However, a source has told The Sun:

"Marcus is staying at United. He was waiting to see if the club got in the Champions League and now they have, he is delighted. He loves playing for Ten Hag and believes he has delivered on all of his promises.”

The English forward enjoyed the best season of his career under Ten Hag, scoring 30 goals and providing 11 assists in 56 games across competitions. He won the club's Player of the Season award and won the Carabao Cup with the Red Devils in February.

