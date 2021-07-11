Manchester United make final decision about signing Harry Kane – Reports 

Manchester United have decided not to sign Harry this summer. The Red Devils have reportedly pulled out of the race after signing Jadon Sancho.

According to a report in the Express, Manchester United are not in the running for Harry Kane anymore. The report claims the Red Devils are not looking to invest big in a striker this summer and will not be making a move.

Harry Kane is looking to leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer and has been linked with several Premier League clubs. Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea are said to be among the clubs keen on signing the striker.

Manchester City and Chelsea seem to have gotten a small boost in the race as reports suggest Manchester United are no longer interested. The Red Devils have Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani in the squad right now, along with Mason Greenwood, to play up front.

Manchester United were urged to sign Harry Kane

Roy Keane won't be pleased with the club's decision as he was urging Manchester United to sign Harry Kane this summer. He believes the striker is worth whatever he is paid and should be the club's top target.

He told SkyBet earlier this summer:

"The only thing I’d hold against Kane, there’s a big negative I have towards Kane. I think Kane is an amazing player, every club should be trying to sign him, Manchester United have got to sign him, I don’t care if it’s £120 million… sign him.

"But I don’t think he’s a good leader. I never see him digging anyone out at Spurs. I know people might go, ‘well that’s not his personality’ or, ‘he might do it in the dressing room’. I don’t think he does and that’s a big problem. Okay, you can lead with your brilliant play. But I think sometimes I want to see another side to Kane, I’d love to see him get hold of somebody."

