Manchester United make improved £77 million offer to sign 26-year-old midfielder wanted by Ten Hag: Reports

Manchester United have made an improved £77 million offer to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to reports from El Nacional.

The Dutchman was an integral part of the impressive young Ajax side that made the Champions League semifinals in the 2018-19 season. Those performances earned him a move to Camp Nou from his boyhood club AFC Ajax for €86 million in July 2019.

The midfielder has become an important player for the Blaugrana, bagging 17 goals and 21 assists in 210 appearances for the club. Last season, he played a crucial role in winning Barca's first trophies in three years, helping them win La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana.

De Jong has been a long-term target for Manchester United, and it seems like the Dutchman is finally expendable at Camp Nou. According to the aforementioned report, this move would be part of a bigger plan, masterminded by Barca's sporting director Deco to reduce the club's financial stress.

United manager Erik ten Hag also worked with the midfielder during his tenure at Ajax and has been an admirer ever since. It seems like he reportedly "wants to reunite with one of his fetish footballers", and has convinced the club to table a £77 million bid to Barcelona president Joan Laporta.

With Sofyan Amrabat's loan expiring at the end of the season, and Casemiro and Christian Eriksen's futures uncertain at the club, Manchester United will be desperate for depth in midfield.

If United manage to complete this transfer, they could potentially have a solid, stable midfield trio with de Jong slotting in alongside captain Bruno Fernandes and rising star Kobbie Mainoo.

Manchester United set to battle Liverpool for 18-year-old German wonderkid: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly set to battle Liverpool for the signature of 18-year-old German wonderkid Bence Dardai from 2. Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, according to reports from HITC.

Standing at 189 cm, he is a tall, versatile midfielder who usually plays in the No. 10 role, forming the bridge between midfield and attack. He has made only nine senior appearances this season off the bench, accumulating a total of 189 minutes on the field.

The midfielder has also featured for Germany's youth sides, having made 16 appearances across youth levels and scored two goals each at the U-16 and U-17 levels. He had previously been linked with a move to Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg.

However, there have been no contracts signed yet, which could allow the English sides to swoop in.

Both Manchester United and Liverpool have an impressive crop of young midfielders coming up through the ranks. For United, Kobbie Mainoo, Dan Gore and Shola Shoretire have been highly impressive. Harvey Elliott, Bobby Clark and James McConnell have performed admirably for Liverpool whenever called upon.

Dardai would be a great addition to either side's growing crop of young midfield talent. However, other European giants, including Bayern Munich, AC Milan and Juventus, are also said to be interested in securing his services.