Manchester United make late check to sign Chelsea target before agreeing €100 million Antony deal: Reports

Manchester United are expected to make at least one major addition to their attack before the transfer window shuts this week. On Sunday (August 28), it was reported that the Red Devils have reached an agreement with Ajax over a €100 million transfer of Brazilian attacker Antony.

However, according to a report from The Athletic (via Express), the Premier League giants made a late check on Everton forward Anthony Gordon prior to reaching an agreement with Ajax for Antony.

As per the report, Gordon is currently on Chelsea's radar. The Blues are determined to reinforce their attack after struggling to impress up front in their first few league games. It remains to be seen if they will be able to reach a deal with Everton before the transfer window shuts.

Meanwhile, it comes as no surprise that Manchester United are looking for options to reinforce their attack. The Red Devils are primed to lose their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming days, with the Portuguese keen to leave them for a team in the Champions League this season.

The Red Devils have already lost Edinson Cavani, who became a free agent after running down his contract this summer. Given Mason Greenwood's continuous absence amid legal issues, it is important for Erik Ten Hag's side to add more firepower to their attack.

As things stand, Antony is close to making the move to Old Trafford, with Ajax and United reaching an agreement on a transfer fee. An official announcement is expected to be made by both clubs in the coming hours.

Who else could Manchester United sign?

The Brazilian has made up his mind to leave Ajax this summer and looks set to join Manchester United.

The Red Devils are said to have ended their interest in Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. They are unlikely to add any new faces to the center of the park, having already lured Christian Eriksen and Casemiro to Old Trafford this summer.

However, despite their progress with the Antony deal, United continue to be linked with attackers in the market. The likes of Victor Osimhen, Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are said to be on their radar at the moment.

It is worth noting that the transfer window is scheduled to close on Thursday, September 1.

