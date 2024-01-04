Manchester United could make late move for Liverpool target who praised 'competitive' Premier League: Reports

Manchester United could reportedly make a late move for Liverpool target Andre Trindade. The Brazilian midfielder is also said to be a target for Fulham with Fluminense apparently ready to sell the player.

As per a report in Trivela, Erik ten Hag wants to sign a midfielder to give competition to Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo. The Dutchman has identified Andre as the ideal option and has asked the Red Devils to make the move in January.

The Brazilian was linked with a move to Liverpool in the summer, but Fluminense were unwilling to sell. They wanted to keep hold of the midfielder until the end of the season and are now open to selling.

Andre praised the Premier League when asked about it by Spanish outlet AS in November 2023. He said:

“I follow the Premier League a lot. It’s a very competitive league that demands a lot from players. But today my dream is to live day by day here in Fluminense. I don’t know what will happen in the future. I have a long contract at Fluminense [which runs until the end of 2026] and I really like being here.”

Casemiro has been linked with a move away from Manchester United with Al Nassr reportedly interested. The Red Devils are also looking to end the loan deal of Sofyan Amrabat, who joined from Fiorentina last summer.

Liverpool urged to sign Manchester United target by Lucas

Former Liverpool star Lucas was full of praise for Andre Trindade and stated that he would be a brilliant player for the Reds. He claimed that the Manchester United target was the exact player Jurgen Klopp needed in his squad and said on the Aldo Meets podcast:

“He’s a very good player. I would say he’s the new modern number six you know. He’s not very big but he’s very strong. He just won the Copa Libertadores for Fluminense, a fantastic talent, he could be a good addition of course for Liverpool because it’s a position that’s really important to the team. You never know how these boys will do. I’m always very careful because I know how difficult it is to come from Brazil, he’s a fantastic player, but it depends now if the club and manager feel that his way of playing would fit the way Liverpool plays.”

Apart from Liverpool and Manchester United, Arsenal were also reportedly interested in signing Andre in the summer. Fulham are still interested, with reports suggesting Newcastle United also keeping tabs.