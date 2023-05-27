Manchester United could make a late move for top Arsenal target this summer - Reports

Manchester United could reportedly make a late move to sign Arsenal target Declan Rice from West Ham United.

According to Football Transfers, the Gunners are progressing well in their pursuit of the English midfielder. They are believed to be very close to finalizing a deal for him.

However, the Red Devils could still make a late move for Rice. He is the Hammers' captain and one of their most influential players, featuring in 48 games across competitions this season.

However, it seems that the 24-year-old is ready to take a step up, with Arsenal confident of securing his services. Granit Xhaka has been heavily linked with a move to Bayer Leverkusen and Thomas Partey could use a dependable, world-class partner in midfield.

Arsenal and Manchester United have secured a top-four finish this season and will be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season. It is a competition that Rice wants to play in, having never featured in it thus far in his career.

Arsenal would want to strengthen their team further to continue challenging Manchester City and other 'big six' clubs for the Premier League title next season. They fell short this term, surrendering their lead atop the table to Manchester City after going on a run of just two wins in their last eight league games.

Pundit believes Manchester United can pay more than Arsenal for Rice

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour believes Manchester United could outbid the Gunners in the race for Declan Rice.

West Ham United reportedly want more than £100 million for their English midfield. Parlour believes the Red Devils could have a financial advantage over the north London giants.

The pundit told talkSPORT, via The Boot Room:

"Declan’s got a big decision about what he wants to do. If he wants to stay in London then Arsenal is a good move for him. But Manchester United are a massive club. So when they come knocking on the door, and with West Ham, they want to get the best deal for themselves, so it’s all about what the deal is on the table."

He added:

"Man United can probably pay more money than Arsenal if I’m being honest. It will be interesting to see what Declan does. There’s always a valuation and it can go over the top. I think Arsenal will have their ceiling and if Manchester United come and break that by £20m or whatever, then you can’t do anything about that."

Rice has never played for a club outside London, having spent seven years at Chelsea's academy before his move to West Ham in 2013.

