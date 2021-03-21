Manchester United make offer for AC Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu - Reports

According to Italian news outfit Calciomercato, Manchester United have made a contract offer to AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu ahead of a summer move.

The 27-year-old’s contract expires in June and Manchester United are now looking to secure his services once the summer transfer window opens.

While Manchester United have Bruno Fernandes leading their midfield, the future of Juan Mata and Paul Pogba hangs in the balance.

The Reds have stalled in offering Mata a contract extension, with reports from the Daily Mail claiming Manchester United may sell the Spaniard in the summer transfer window.

Paul Pogba has been linked with an exit over the years and the Frenchman could also decide to call time on his stay at Old Trafford.

New recruit Donny van de Beek has largely underperformed in his first spell, and all this has prompted Manchester United to dive into the transfer market for a new creative midfielder.

AC Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu has been a standout performer this season in Serie A. The Turkish international has scored six goals while creating 11 assists for his teammates in 32 games across all competitions.

His stellar outings have drawn interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe, including Manchester United and Napoli.

With his contract expiring in the next few months, Manchester United are now looking to compete for his signature, with reports claiming they have tabled a contract offer for the 27-year-old.

Manchester United keen on signing Hakan Calhanoglu

In 2017, Hakan Calhanoglu completed a €14.5 move to AC Milan from German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

He made an immediate impact for the Rossoneri, making 31 appearances in Serie A, in which he registered 13 goal contributions.

While he has been a key man for Stefano Pioli’s men, he has struggled with several injuries over the years.

Stefano Pioli confirms Davide Calabria and Alessio Romagnoli are in doubt to face Napoli, but Milan have Theo Hernandez, Hakan Calhanoglu and Ante Rebic back https://t.co/VG1J1jRy55 #ACMilan #Napoli #SerieA #MilanNapoli #SerieATIM pic.twitter.com/e9mnjhQLqK — footballitalia (@footballitalia) March 13, 2021

The midfielder’s contract expires in the summer and with no contract talks in sight, Manchester United are lining up a summer swoop for the Milan man.

The San Siro outfit are reportedly willing to offer him a new deal worth €3.5 million-a-year, however, this is €1.5m less than his demands.

Manchester United are aiming to bolster their squad and challenge for silverware in the coming season, and a player of Calhanoglu’s caliber will undoubtedly add quality to their squad.