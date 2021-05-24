Manchester United make offer for Bayern Munich superstar - Reports

Manchester United have made an initial offer for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman as per a report in The Express. The Red Devils are in dire need of a winger and are looking at all available options this summer.

According to German publication Bild, Kingsley Coman is in the middle of a contract deadlock with Bayern Munich. The Bavarian giants are desperate to offer a new deal to the Frenchman, but Coman wants a massive pay-rise of £200,000 per week which the German club can't afford.

Manchester United are looking to capitalize on the situation as they aim to bring in some new faces in the upcoming transfer window.

Manchester United promise to offer Kingsley Coman whatever he wants

With Kingsley Coman stalling contract talks with Bayern Munich over wages, Manchester United have assured the Frenchman that the club is willing to offer whatever salary the 24-year-old winger wants.

However, Bayern Munich are adamant that they don't need to sell Coman, who has been their best winger for the past few seasons now. Kingsley Coman has another 2 years left on his Bayern Munich contract, which will make things difficult for Manchester United if they want to sign the young Frenchman.

Signing a winger has to be of top priority for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils have been chasing Borussia Dortmund wideman Jadon Sancho for two years now, but the German club has reportedly put an asking price of £108 million on the Englishman.

Manchester United need someone who can play on the flanks so that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can put the likes of Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford in their more natural positions up front.

Kingsley Coman could be a cheaper alternative to Jandon Sancho even though Transfermarkt still values the 24-year-old at €65 million.

Kingsley Coman joined Bayern Munich from Juventus in 2015. Since then, the French international has gone on to play 200 times for the German champions, scoring 40 goals in the process.