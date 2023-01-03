Manchester United make offer to sign 24-year-old Spain international - Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly made an offer to sign RB Leipzig attacker Dani Olmo.

The Spanish forward has enjoyed an impressive spell at Red Bull Arena since joining Leipzig from Dinamo Zagreb in 2020 for €29 million. Olmo has scored three goals and provided four assists in 14 appearances across competitions this season. He boasts a tally of 19 goals and 22 assists in 106 games for Leipzig.

Olmo's performances helped him earn a call-up to the Spanish national team for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He made four appearances, scoring one goal and providing an assist.

According to Nacional (via Football365), Manchester United have taken an interest in Olmo and have made an undisclosed offer for the Spaniard. Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the player, as are Tottenham Hotspur, AC Milan, and Real Madrid.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lauded Olmo in 2019 after his side beat Zagreb 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League. He said (via Bleacher Report):

"He's a top player — he has a bright future, of course. ... The point is he is an incredible player, and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe."

Olmo is valued by Transfermarkt at €40 million and has two years left on his contract at the Red Bull Arena.

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram

Thuram is on United's radar.

Another Bundesliga player Manchester United have in their sights is Borussia Monchengladbach's French striker Marcus Thuram.

The 25-year-old appears to be on his way out of Borussia-Park, with his contract expiring at the end of the season. Thuram has been in impressive form this campaign, bagging 13 in 17 appearances across competitions. He also provided two assists for France during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

A centre-forward signing is vital for Erik ten Hag's side after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November 2022. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are the only recognised centre-forwards in the squad. Thuram can play up top centrally or on the left side of attack.

Bundesliga expert Ronan Murphy says that Thuram would be open to moving to Old Trafford. He could be available on a cut-price deal of just €10-12 million due to the small amount of time left on his contract.

The Red Devils, though, are cautious in the January market due to their finances. Manchester United are set to be sold in the coming months, so it's highly unlikely their current owners, the Glazers, would sanction a big-money move.

