Manchester United make offer to sign 32-year-old ex-PSG goalkeeper: Reports

According to reputable German journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United have turned to former Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper Kevin Trapp in their search for a back-up goalkeeper. The 32-year-old German has been phenomenal for Eintracht Frankfurt, winning the Europa League with them last season.

Trapp now finds himself the target of another top European side following his time with the Parisians. Whether the experienced goalkeeper is willing to serve as a back-up again is yet to be seen, as he is now an established starter for a Champions League club.

Despite their recent fall from prominence, Manchester United still possess massive pulling power and might tempt the German to make a move. They did not sign a deputy for David de Gea after letting Dean Henderson join Nottingham Forest on loan. Tom Heaton is the Red Devils' only senior keeper other than De Gea.

Trapp will have a decision to make about himself during the transfer window if the rumors happen to be true. The keeper will decide if he will return to the Europa league with the Red Devils as they rebuild or continue with Frankfurt come the end of the window. United finished sixth last season and thus cannot offer Champions League football.

Manchester United will continue their search for a back-up goalkeeper if Trapp fails to sign with them. The Red Devils will have a busy end to this summer’s transfer window as they hope to rebuild following a disappointing campaign last year.

Chelsea are interested in Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire

The Red Devils are pushing to make urgent fixes to the first-team, as the transfer window is only now days away from closing. While they have already signed Casemiro and are reportedly looking to snatch up Kevin Trapp, they could also let go of a key player.

Recent reports have stated that Chelsea are intent on making a move for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire. The former Leicester City man is reportedly on the radar at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues hoping to sign another central defender.

Chelsea were dealt a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Leeds United at the weekend and are pushing to provide a stronger defensive base to the squad. It is uncertain if an offer has been made for Maguire, or if Chelsea would make do with another defensive target instead. However, the squad at Old Trafford may yet thin out before the transfer window concludes.

