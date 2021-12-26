Manchester United make official offer for 21-year-old attacker as Bayern Munich declare interest: Reports

Over the years, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have gone head-to-head to sign young talent to bolster their squad.

Now, according to the latest reports from Hernan Castillo via his Twitch channel, Manchester United have made an offer for River Plate striker Julian Alvarez. Bayern Munich are also interested in signing the young striker.

For the past few days, reports have been flying around stating that the Red Devils are trying to poach Alvarez from River Plate. The club recently sent their scouts to Argentina to evaluate the 21-year-old forward as well. Alvarez has impressed the football world with his performances as the youngster has made 39 goals + assists for River Plate this season in 46 appearances.

Alvarez's consistent display of impressive performances has garnered the attention of elite clubs around the world. It looks like Manchester United are the only team that has given serious consideration to signing him in the near future.

The transfer battle to sign Julian Alvarez will be very interesting to watch as it looks like Manchester United are a step ahead of everyone. However, the report does suggest that Bayern Munich could end up becoming the favorites if they push to sign the Argentine.

Manchester United tracking Kingsley Coman's situation at Bayern munich

Bayern Munich have been very much strict regarding their wage structure and that has been a key factor in contract negotiations with Kingsley Coman. His contract runs out in 2023.

As per reports, Coman has demanded €20 million a year with the Bavarians only prepared to offer €15 million. This has led to the rise of speculation surrounding the Frenchman's future at Bayern Munich.

According to the Sun, Manchester United are one of the few clubs who are keeping an eye on Coman's situation at Bayern.

The likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona are also interested in signing Coman in the summer transfer window. However, it will all depend on whether or not Bayern Munich and Kingsley Coman can find an agreement to extend the 25-year-old's contract.

