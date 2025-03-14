Manchester United make surprise decision on re-signing former player as Tottenham and Newcastle United plot move - Reports

According to Football Insider, Manchester United have no plans to pursue a summer move for midfielder Angel Gomes. Gomes grew through the ranks at Manchester United and left for France in 2020.

He couldn’t get the playing time to prove himself in the senior team and was let to leave on a free transfer a year after his promotion. He made just 10 appearances for the first team but has now been established with Ligue 1 side Lille.

Recent reports have claimed that Manchester United are interested in reuniting with their academy graduate amid doubts over the future of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro.

Angel Gomes has turned a few heads since he moved to Lille. In the ongoing season, he has scored two goals and provided one assist in 20 appearances across competitions.

As the summer transfer window approaches, the latest report is that Angel Gomes is no longer on Manchester United’s radar. The midfielder will see his current contract with Lille run out at the end of the season.

However, apart from Manchester United, other Premier League clubs have been monitoring Gomes’ situation at Lille. With the Red Devils reportedly pulling out of the race for Gomes, it is said that other suitors, which include Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle, will be plotting to strengthen their move for the player.

Spurs have been hot on Gomes’ heels, as manager Ange Postecoglou is said to be a huge admirer of the player. Gomes is renowned for his versatility in midfield. He primarily plays as an attacking midfielder but can also play as a central midfielder and a left midfielder.

''I just asked if they still see me as part of the future'' – Bruno Fernandes says he could have left Manchester United last summer

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes recently revealed he could have left Old Trafford last summer. The Portuguese maestro joined United from Sporting CP in 2020. Since then, he has cemented his spot as one of the key players at Old Trafford.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Fernandes revealed he has discussions with United’s hierarchy about his future after receiving an offer to leave the club. He also said he spoke with then-manager Erik ten Hag about his role in the squad. Ultimately, he decided to stay put because the club saw him as 'part of the future.'

"I sat with the club because I had an offer to leave," Fernandes said. "We talked about the possibility of me leaving the club or staying. They said what they wanted from me. I just asked if they still see me as part of the future of the club or not. I spoke at the time with (Erik) Ten Hag also."

"He was very clear with me, the club was very clear with me, that they thought I would be a big part of this rebuild. I thought that we could be successful," he added.

Bruno Fernandes has scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists for United this term in 43 matches across competitions.

