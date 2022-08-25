Manchester United make surprise move for Premier League goalkeeper: Reports

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have made an offer to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The Red Devils want to add the Slovakian to their roster on a loan move in a bid to provide competition to David De Gea. However, no agreement has been reached between the sides yet.

Dubravka, 33, is currently the second-choice goalkeeper for the Toons as Nick Pope has taken over the honor after joining from Burnley this summer.

De Gea had an impressive performance in United's 2-1 win against Liverpool. However, his showing against Brentford was calamitous as the Spanish shot-stopper made two blatant errors in as his side lost 4-0.

To add to that, De Gea's ball distribution and passing ability have been questioned for some time now. Ten Hag's style of play suits a goalkeeper who possesses those qualities.

While the Spaniard is an exceptional shot-stopper, his abilities with the ball at his feet are not the best.

Even Spain manager Luis Enrique has preferred Athletic Bilbao custodian Unai Simon ahead of De Gea for now.

The Manchester United No. 1 hasn't played a match for his country in over a year.

While he remains one of United's best players, competition can help the goalkeeper further elevate his form and improve his weaker areas. Currently, the Red Devils only have Tom Heaton as his backup.

The Spaniard has made 490 appearances in his United career and has 165 cleansheets.

Dubravka is an experienced campaigner, having made 130 appearances for Newcastle United. He has 127 Premier League appearances under his belt.

He has represented his country 29 times on the international level as well.

Manchester United are looking for more action in the transfer window

Manchester United are keen on adding more depth and quality to their side as the transfer window approaches its deadline.

The Old Trafford club have already secured the signature of midfielder Casemiro for a potential £70 million as he joins from Real Madrid. They have previously signed left-back Tyrell Malacia, midfielder Christian Eriksen and centre-back Lisandro Martinez.

The club are also interested in the acquisition of Antony from Ajax. Erik ten Hag's former club currently rates the player at a price of £84 million.

Adding a backup goalkeeper has been an aim for the club as well and that could well be Dubrakva if a deal materializes.

Edited by Aditya Singh