Manchester United make surprising move for Manchester City superstar - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly made contact with Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero's representatives over a summer switch. The Argentine is leaving City at the end of the season and will be a free agent heading into the summer.

Aguero has been a bit-part player under Pep Guardiola this season, having only made 14 appearances for Manchester City across all competitions. The striker has also struggled with injuries and form this season.

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United are one amongst a host of Aguero's suitors who are vying for his signature in the summer. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees Aguero as a replacement for Uruguayan hitman Edinson Cavani, who will likely be departing Manchester United at the end of the season.

Manchester United, however, aren't the only club that wants to sign the Argentine this summer. Barcelona, PSG, Chelsea and Inter Milan are all said to be interested in signing the striker as well. Barcelona see Aguero as a crucial factor in being able to convince Lionel Messi to sign a contract extension at the club.

Messi and Aguero share a strong bond both on and off the pitch, and Barcelona would like to take advantage of their friendship.

PSG, on the other hand, see Aguero as a way of convincing Lionel Messi to join them in the summer. The Barcelona man is currently in the final few months of his contract and is free to negotiate with foreign clubs over a summer move.

Mauricio Pochettino knows that PSG could potentially be losing the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Moise Kean and Mauro Icardi in the summer, and wants to bring in Aguero to become part of their new frontline.

It is highly unlikely that Aguero leaves Manchester City to join Manchester United in the summer

Sergio Agueo is one of Manchester City's greatest players of all time

Sergio Aguero will leave Manchester City after ten years as the club's all-time top scorer with 257 goals in 384 appearances so far. The likelihood that he would join Manchester United as a free agent is very slim. The Argentine has been a loyal servant to the blue half of Manchester and wouldn't choose to join their bitter rivals.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will have to look elsewhere in their search to replace Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan has been linked with a move back to South America, which was coincidentally thought to be one of the preferred destinations for Sergio Aguero if he ever decided to leave Manchester City.

The Argentine would, however, reportedly prefer to move back to Spain, which would make Barcelona favorites to land him in the summer. The Blaugarana club's president Joan Laporta has identified the Manchester City man as one of the club's primary targets for the summer.

