Manchester United to make transfer decision on Edinson Cavani in the coming weeks - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly set to make a final decision on Edinson Cavani's future before the end of April as he continues to be linked with a move to Boca Juniors.

The former Paris Saint-Germain striker had talks with the United hierarchy, including vice-chairman Ed Woodward and new director John Murtough last week. Cavani was promised that a final decision would be made in the coming weeks.

According to a report by Ole, the Boca Juniors will make the jersey numbers 7 and 9 available for Cavani.

It is reported that the Uruguay international has started following the Argentine side's matches in a bid to learn more about the club and their patterns of play.

Cavani also formed a strong bond with Marcos Rojo during their brief time together at Manchester United before the latter's departure for Boca. The duo are still in regular contact and this could help sway Cavani to return to South America.

The report goes on to state that the 34-year-old is not comfortable in England and is tempted by a move back to South America to be closer to his family.

Cavani has also been in contact with Boca vice president Juan Roman Riquelme, and the positive feedback has helped strengthen the striker's resolve to move to Buenos Aires.

Should Manchester United extend Edinson Cavani's contract?

Edinson Cavani will be out of contract in the summer.

Edinson Cavani joined Manchester United on deadline day last summer and there was initial skepticism over his arrival at Old Trafford.

For starters, the former Napoli man had been out of action for several months, having suffered a long-term injury in his final months at PSG.

Furthermore, his advanced age was a major source of detraction. But having proved his mettle over the last decade, it was widely seen as a potentially rewarding deal.

After a brief period of adaptation, Cavani sprung to life at Manchester United and proved to be a difference-maker on several occasions.

However, his time at Old Trafford has been plagued by fitness concerns and his output in recent weeks has left a lot to be desired.

He signed a one-year deal with the option of an extension. With his deal set to expire at the end of the season, attention has turned to whether Manchester United should extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Feelers suggest that Cavani is not settled in England and in the long run, this could affect his productivity if his contract is extended.

Also, on the overall balance of his output so far, seven goals from 27 games in all competitions is hardly earth-shattering stuff.

In light of this, Manchester United will be wary of extending the deal of a player who might not want to remain at the club.