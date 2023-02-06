Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag blocked star's loan exit despite placing him on the transfer list: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly blocked Harry Maguire from joining Inter Milan on loan in January. The Dutchman did not want to lose the defender despite not starting him regularly.

As per a report in the Daily Mirror, Ten Hag chose not to sanction a loan move for Maguire in the winter transfer window. The English defender was looking to play regularly, but the manager wanted to keep his squad intact.

Inter Milan, Aston Villa and Leicester City were linked with the Englishman in the January window, but he stayed put at Old Trafford. The Serie A side were said to be the ones leading the chase but could not get the deal over the line.

Despite blocking the move, Ten Hag is said to be open to letting Maguire leave in the summer, as he does not see the £80 million signing being a part of his squad next season.

Harry Maguire on his role at Manchester United

Harry Maguire has admitted that he is finding it hard to adjust to his new role at Manchester United. The club captain is on the bench more often than not, with Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof above him in the pecking order.

Premier League @premierleague



Harry Maguire became the first outfield player since Gary Pallister (1994/95) to start every game in a Heart of the defenceHarry Maguire became the first outfield player since Gary Pallister (1994/95) to start every game in a #PL campaign for Manchester United Heart of the defence 😍Harry Maguire became the first outfield player since Gary Pallister (1994/95) to start every game in a #PL campaign for Manchester United https://t.co/XPi2GdlbNs

Speaking to ITV earlier this year after the win over Reading, Maguire said:

"I am a player, 29 years old, I haven't been in this position in my career. It is a position I do not want to get used to. But it is part and parcel in football and I have been working hard every day. I am pushing, I am training well. And when my chance comes, I need to take it. We know at this club we need competition for places, we have some top centre-backs at this club. So, I think we are all going to be needed from now until the end of the season."

He added:

"I feel like I have looked after myself. I think it has been two-and-a-half weeks since my last start. I have been working hard in training. The lads who have been playing have done really well. So when I get the opportunity, I need to take it and make sure we win. It was nice to be out there and helping the lads and I am ready when my chance comes."

Manchester United beat Manchester City to the signing of Harry Maguire by paying Leicester City a record fee for a defender.

Poll : 0 votes