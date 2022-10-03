Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to have meeting today; reportedly wants coaching staff and players to critcize each other 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will hold a meeting today (October 3) and wants players and coaching staff to criticize one another, as per the Telegraph.

The Red Devils were woefully beaten 6-3 by cross-city rivals Manchester City on October 2 in a disappointing performance.

A second-half double from Anthony Martial and a brilliant strike from Antony was only mere consolation on a miserable derby day for Manchester United.

Many players' performances have come in for criticism, and it appears Ten Hag wants the squad to address what went wrong in the derby defeat.

Both players and coaches have been given the go-ahead to rip into one another following United's latest setback.

Frustrations were clear both on-and-off the pitch in the defeat to City as the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen looked particularly wound up.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo cut a frustrated figure on the substitutes bench alongside Casemiro.

The Red Devils were on a four-match winning streak prior to their humiliating loss to City.

They now sit sixth in the league with four wins and three defeats.

Ten Hag took a similar approach to galvanizing his team when they were thrashed 4-0 by Brentford on August 13.

The Dutch tactician reportedly even joined his players in running 13.8 km as punishment for the defeat to the Bees.

Ten Hag puts pause on contract renewals at Manchester United

De Gea's contract expires next summer

The aforementioned source also claims that Ten Hag has told Manchester United's hierarchy not to hand out any new contract renewals.

Ten Hag wants to gain a further understanding of the squad at his disposal before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He will then look to make decisions over the players' futures.

Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, David De Gea, Luke Shaw, Fred, and Diogo Dalot all become free agents next summer.

However, they do have 12-month extension options in all of those players' contracts.

A club source has said:

“He’s still in that phase of ‘Let’s see how people are, let’s see what they are up to’,” one senior source said. “How they adjust, how they handle pressure, how they handle not being picked, how they deal with different challenges."

They added:

“He’s still understanding them and over the next month or so he’ll start getting clarity in his head.”

Manchester United have been renowned for not being able to offload or part with players and using the one-year option renewal on players that did not warrant them.

There is an eagerness from Ten Hag to step away from this structure and instead look to ensure that players win their contracts with meritable performances.

