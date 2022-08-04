Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag plotting shock move for Chelsea star as one of his priorities- Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech this summer.

According to Nabil Djellit, the Red Devils' new boss Erik ten Hag is keen to reunite with the former Ajax star at Old Trafford. The Dutchman has prioritized signing the Chelsea star before the close of the transfer window on September 1.

Nabil Djellit @Nabil_djellit #Mercato #Maroc Erik Ten Hag souhaite recruter Hakim Ziyech à Manchester United. C'est une de ses priorités. Mais l'ailier marocain ne fait pas l'unanimité au sein du club. Ca bloque... #ManUtd Erik Ten Hag souhaite recruter Hakim Ziyech à Manchester United. C'est une de ses priorités. Mais l'ailier marocain ne fait pas l'unanimité au sein du club. Ca bloque... #ManUtd #Mercato #Maroc https://t.co/LXxXzPWvbJ

Manchester United have bolstered their defense by signing Lisandro Martinez and Tyrell Malacia, and their midfield by acquiring Christian Eriksen. However, the club are yet to bolster their attack despite their desperate need for reinforcements.

The Red Devils parted ways with Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, and Juan Mata after the expiration of their contracts on June 30, but are yet to sign replacements for the trio.

The 13-time Premier League champions currently lack a top-quality left-footed forward in their squad. Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech has emerged as a potential target.

The Moroccan rose to prominence during his time at Ajax under the guidance of Erik ten Hag. He enjoyed a breakout campaign during the 2018-19 season under the Dutchman, during which he scored 21 goals in 49 appearances across competitions. Ziyech helped Ajax reach the semi-finals of the Champions League and complete the Eredivise and KNVB Cup double.

The 29-year-old joined Chelsea in 2020 in a deal worth €40 million. He struggled to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League during his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge. He ended the season with just six goals in 39 appearances in all competitions.

The winger showed signs of improvement last season, but was unable to maintain consistency and nail down a regular place in Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up. Chelsea have signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer. The winger's arrival could diminish Ziyech's playing time even further.

As per Daily Mail, the Moroccan will be allowed to leave Chelsea this summer. Manchester United has emerged as a potential destination for Ziyech. However, reports suggest that the Red Devils have not unanimously decided to sign him despite Erik ten Hag's eagerness to bring the former Ajax star to the club.

Manchester United could opt to sign a more long-term solution than Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech

Lille OSC v VfL Wolfsburg: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Despite Hakim Ziyech's undoubted quality and technical ability, Manchester United could decide against signing the winger as he will turn 30 next year. They could instead be better served by making a move for Lille forward Jonathan David.

The 22-year-old enjoyed an impressive 2021-22 campaign, scoring 19 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions for the French side. The Canadian had a blistering start to the campaign, but endured a disappointing second half of the season, which could be a source of concern for United.

Hayden Croft @HaydenCroft73 | Manchester United have made a enquiry for Lille centre forward Jonathan David , with the possible intent of making a £35M bid as per



The possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo increases the chance of a deal being made



#MUFC | Manchester United have made a enquiry for Lille centre forward Jonathan David , with the possible intent of making a £35M bid as per @TheTransferEx The possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo increases the chance of a deal being made 🚨| Manchester United have made a enquiry for Lille centre forward Jonathan David , with the possible intent of making a £35M bid as per @TheTransferEx The possible departure of Cristiano Ronaldo increases the chance of a deal being made #MUFC

However, his speed, directness, and versatility make him the ideal transfer target for Erik ten Hag and a prospect for the future. According to the Express, Manchester United are interested in signing David.

