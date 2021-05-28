Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be offered new three-year deal - Reports

Manchester United are set to offer manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a new contract, and will provide him with the signings to compete with Manchester City next season.

The Red Devils reached the final of the Europa League and finished second in the Premier League this past season.

Despite the absence of silverware for four seasons in a row, the Manchester United hierarchy see the aforementioned accomplishments as progress made by the club.

Solskjaer has done well to reunite the dressing room after a troubled spell under Jose Mourinho, and progress has been made every year.

Ed Woodward to hand Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a new three-year Man Utd contract despite Europa League final loss / @mcgrathmike and @iwhittell https://t.co/qnWEFCG8z7 #MUFC — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) May 27, 2021

As per The Telegraph, the club see Solskjaer as the best manager to lead the club, and will offer him a three-year extension to take the club forward.

Manchester United will be active in the summer transfer window

Not many fans and pundits expected Manchester United to finish second in the Premier League this past season.

After pushing Manchester City, the club will provide Solskjaer with the funds to strengthen the team this summer to try and close the gap further on their arch-rivals next season.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is set to leave the club at the end of the year, but signing up to four players and ensuring Solskjaer remains at the club will be some of his final decisions in the coming months.

The club have been linked with several names this summer, as they look to add more quality and balance to their squad to end their wait for a trophy.

A right-winger has been mooted, but signing another central midfielder and defensive partner for club captain Harry Maguire is also high on the list.

Despite breaking the transfer record to sign Maguire as the most expensive defender, Manchester United have struggled defensively. This has led to a more defensive approach by Solskjaer. The arrival of a defensive-minded midfielder to protect the back four could solve the issue next season.

There could also be some departures from the club the likes of Phil Jones, David De Gea, and Paul Pogba have been linked with exits. The money from their sales could be used to add fresh faces this summer.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now