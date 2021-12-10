Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick identifies 3 key targets to improve midfield - Reports 

Manchester United will target three new players based on the instructions of their new boss Ralf Rangnick.

While interviewing for his role at Old Trafford, Rangnick identified the midfield as an area of weakness for the Red Devils. The German coach then went on to list three midfielders who have the potential to better the current Manchester United team.

Rangnick listed Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips and Amadou Haidara as the three potential stars for Manchester United to target.

Bellingham is a 18-year-old English midfielder who is currently playing for Borussia Dortmund. He has shown his immense maturity at a very young age and is a key player for the Bundesliga giants. His impressive performances even saw him get called up to the England national side for Euro 2020. He has racked up seven goals and 13 assists in 68 games for Borussia Dortmund.

Kalvin Phillips, meanwhile, is an integral member of the Leeds United squad under Marcelo Bielsa. His ability to run for 90 minutes and his workhorse-like attitude also saw him earn an England call-up for the Euros. He has 14 goals and 13 assists in 226 games for Leeds United.

Amadou Haidara is an RB Leipzig midfielder, who developed under the cautious guidance of Rangnick himself. Haidara's biggest asset is his stamina and his ability to win ugly battles in midfield. He has 10 goals and six assists in 100 games for Leipzig.

As is often the case with Rangnick, his target list does not contain a single outright superstar. Instead, all three players have immense potential to become world-beaters one day and are natural hard-workers.

Manchester United set for a new start under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskajer last month after a dismal run of form under the Norwegian manager. Michael Carrick then temporarily took charge of the the Red Devils, who won twice and drew once under the Englishman.

Ralf Rangnick finally took over as interim manager prior to the game against Crystal Palace. His Manchester United side beat the Eagles 1-0 at home. Rangnick fielded a much weaker side for his second match against Young Boys as it was an insequential Champions League group stage game.

Also Read Article Continues below

His next assignment will be against Norwich City this weekend. Manchester United are currently on a five-match unbeaten run and will look to make the most of their new-found form.

Edited by Samya Majumdar