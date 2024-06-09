Thomas Tuchel reportedly had a meeting with Manchester United to present his plans if he were to become the club's next manager. He also laid out plans, with examples, as to how he would deal with issues relating to the likes of Jadon Sancho and Mason Mount.

The Red Devils' managerial situation is still under speculation. The Guardian had reported last month that United will sack Erik ten Hag at the end of the season regardless of the FA Cup final result. However, there still hasn't been any clarity since they won the trophy, beating Manchester City in the final.

Numerous managers have been linked with the Manchester United job if they were to sack Ten Hag this summer. One of them is Thomas Tuchel, who parted ways with Bayern Munich at the end of the 2023-24 season. He joined them towards the end of the 2022-23 season but they ended last season without a single trophy.

As per SportBild journalist Christian Falk, Tuchel had a meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who purchased minority stocks in United earlier this year. The German manager explained his plans to help the club get back on their feet. He also explained how he would help them solve sporting issues like Jadon Sancho.

Sancho had a public falling out with Ten Hag in September last year and hasn't played for Manchester United since. He was sent out on loan at Borussia Dortmund in January but is set to return to Old Trafford this summer.

Tuchel reportedly referenced Antonio Rudiger as one of the players he has previously helped return to their best in the meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Louis van Gaal urges Manchester United to keep Erik ten Hag

Amidst speculation about Erik ten Hag's future, former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has come out in support of his compatriot. Van Gaal was appointed United's manager in 2014 but was sacked in 2016 just after winning the FA Cup.

In a recent interview, he said about Ten Hag's future on Sky Sports (via Mirror):

"Of course [he shouldn't be sacked]. But I needed also more time at Manchester United. I also won the FA Cup and before me for 20 years (no United manager) has got the FA Cup.

"Now Erik is winning the FA Cup and also first year qualifying for the Champions League so I don’t think you have to sack him. He needs more time but I can also be more critical. He has not done it fantastically - you can give criticism - but he has also shown he is a good manager."

Ten Hag won the Carabao Cup and achieved a third-place finish in the Premier League in his first season at Manchester United. He then led them to the FA Cup win last season but also their worst-ever league finish (8th).

