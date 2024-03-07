Manchester United and Manchester City enter race to sign 19-year-old star with €120 million release clause - Reports

Benfica wonderkid Joao Neves is reportedly on the transfer radar of Manchester United and Manchester City.

Writing for the Daily Briefing (via Centre Devils), Romano penned:

“In terms of possible midfield signings coming in for United, the race remains open for Benfica wonder kid Joao Neves, who has been scouted by the Red Devils, and also by Manchester City.”

The Italian journalist added:

“Benfica will insist on the release clause of €120m [£103m] being triggered, so it’s not an easy deal, but the interest from Premier League clubs is there in terms of scouting. So far, no club has approached Benfica to start a negotiation yet, so it remains absolutely open.”

Neves has already made his national team debut with the player showing versatility on the field as well. He is a natural No. 6 but can also function as a box-to-box midfielder with good ball holding capacity. Benfica has set the release clause for Neves at €120 million, as per the Centre Devils.

Where will Neves fit in for Manchester United and Manchester City?

United currently have veteran Casemiro and youngster Kobbie Mainoo as the two No. 6s for the club. While Casemiro has been defensively error-prone this season, Mainoo is showing signs of being a potential star at the club.

With the Brazilian midfielder not expected to stay at the club as a starter for too many more seasons, United could need a new face in that role, which is where Neves would be a good signing. They might also opt to play a double pivot of Mainoo and Neves.

As for Manchester City, they have Rodri as the current No. 6 at the club. He is perhaps the best player in that role right now in world football. City also have Matheus Nunes and Mateo Kovacic, who can both fit into that role. Their other player Kalvin Phillips is out on loan at West Ham United.

However, Guardiola is known for using a large squad and has experience of rotating players well to develop a world-class squad. Working with the highly technical players in City and getting to learn the advanced ways of footballing with the defending European and English champions might be a good learning scope for young Neves.