Reports: Manchester United and Manchester City battling for Brazilian wonder kid Gabriel Veron

According to Spanish news outlet Sports, Manchester United and their neighbors Manchester City are in a heated race with Barcelona for the transfer of Brazilian wonder kid Gabriel Veron.

The talented 18-year-old is highly rated around Europe, with some big clubs eager to snap him up soon.

Veron reportedly has a £53 million release clause at current club Palmeiras, though according to reports, clubs may be able to land the 18-year-old for less.

The price tag should come as no surprise for a young man who has been touted as the next Neymar after his remarkable performances in the Brazilian Serie A.

Veron is attracting solid interest from Europe's major leagues, with Barcelona and Juventus also vying for the teenager. Still, Premier League giants Manchester United and Manchester City lead the race for his signature.

However, reports have suggested that the youngster favors a move to Barcelona, due to his childhood ambition to play at the Nou Camp.

A move to the Catalan club is unlikely, though, as they currently find themselves in a dire financial situation and are unable to compete with top clubs for signings at the moment.

Besides Barcelona's COVID-19 related financial difficulties, their postponed presidential election has added to stifling their ability in the transfer market. It leaves Manchester United and Manchester City favorites to land the Brazilian.

Manchester United target Gabriel Veron is a future star

Gabriel Veron as a professional:



37 Games

19 Starts

1911 Minutes (≈21 full games)

11 Goals

5 Assists



One of Brazil’s best talents 🌟 pic.twitter.com/b1ycAIVkrl — Brasil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrasilEdition) January 24, 2021

Veron has eight goals and three assists in 33 games in all competitions for Palmeiras and has featured at each international age level for Brazil from the Under-16 to the Under-20 squads.

He claimed the Golden Ball award at the Under-17 World Cup held in his homeland, finishing as the tournament's best player with three goals to his name.

Despite his high release clause, it is reported that Palmeiras see his current market value at around £20m and would be open to negotiations.

Veron will be tempted by a move to Manchester United, particularly due to the club's history of promoting young players, with Mason Greenwood being a prime example.

The Brazilian wonder kid looks to have a big future in the game, and it will be intriguing to see where he ends up next and what he can do at a big club in Europe.