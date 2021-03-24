Manchester United and Manchester City set to battle for RB Salzburg striker: Reports

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka and will go head to head for his signature in the summer.

Following in the footsteps of Erling Haaland, RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka is attracting serious interest from clubs across Europe with several convincing performances.

Following the sale of Haaland to Dortmund, Daka quickly burst onto the scene as he replaced the Norwegian in the Salzburg attack.

He has performed superbly since then, and his impressive displays and an insatiable eye for goal have attracted a plethora of top clubs, including Manchester United and Manchester City.

Zambia star Patson Daka has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United.



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/bNTMyKefN4 pic.twitter.com/yVLVVoBknh — Kick Off (@KickOffMagazine) March 23, 2021

Reports claim both Manchester United and Manchester City have inquired about the Zambian international and will battle for his signature in the summer.

Daka tops the scoring charts in the Austrian Bundesliga with 20 goals in 18 games, inspiring Salzburg to the top of the table.

After selling Erling Haaland to Dortmund for a mere £18m, Salzburg will be looking to cash in on Daka should Manchester United or Manchester City table an offer.

According to Welt Fussball, Daka could cost more than Dortmund's Erling Haaland. The Austrian news outlet has revealed that Manchester United or Manchester City will have to break the bank to snap up the 22-year-old.

Manchester United and Manchester City to battle for Daka

RB Salzburg v Lokomotiv Moskva: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United and Manchester City have been linked with several strikers ahead of the summer window.

Manchester City are looking to find a replacement for Sergio Aguero, who might be leaving, and provide competition for Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus.

Meanwhile, Manchester United look set to add more attacking firepower after several lethargic and unimpressive outings from their frontmen.

Man United, City, Liverpool and Arsenal 'all vying for Red Bull Salzburg forward Patson Daka' https://t.co/wxHx1QryMR — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) March 22, 2021

Edinson Cavani has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, Anthony Martial has largely underperformed, while Mason Greenwood has failed to find last season’s form.

Salzburg’s Patson Daka is one of the fastest-rising strikers across Europe, and with 20 goals in 18 league games this season, he undoubtedly has the quality needed to thrive at either Manchester United or Manchester City.

League rivals Arsenal and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest as they also look to bolster their attack.