×
Create
Notifications

Manchester United meet with PSG's Mauricio Pochettino to discuss permanent manager job - Reports 

The Argentine could swap Paris for Manchester United this summer
The Argentine could swap Paris for Manchester United this summer
Sachin Bhat
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 29, 2022 12:43 PM IST
Rumors

Manchester United have reportedly met PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino to discuss the permanent manager's job at Old Trafford. According to French media outlet Foot Mercato, a meeting has taken place between the Premier League side and the Argentine.

But as per the French outlet, United have told Pochettino they aren't going to rush to a conclusion. The 50-year-old's future at the Parc des Princes has come under the scanner lately, especially with PSG getting eliminated from the Champions League.

🔴 Pochettino had a meeting with Manchester United, no decision taken yet by the Red Devils. Ten Hag is another option. @Santi_J_FM @sebnonda 🇦🇷🗣

Although his side are poised to win the Ligue 1 title, it may not be enough to convince the club's highly-demanding chiefs, for whom Europe was the main goal. Even if he's removed from the job, Pochettino may not be without one for long as the Red Devils are said to be his long-term admirers.

Ajax coach Erik ten Haag is also in the race for the Manchester United job. De Godenzonen's form has made him a favorite among United fans, who feel he's the right man to guide their club back to its former glory days.

Replacements for Manchester United target already coming up

Pochettino has maintained a tight-lip over his PSG future but the possible names to replace him at the helm have already started cropping up.

Zinedine Zidane is widely seen as the frontrunner with Foot Mercato also reporting that PSG remain in contact with the former Real Madrid coach.

He hasn't taken up a managerial position anywhere since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu for a second time last year following a titleless campaign.

PSG have drawn up a shortlist for potential new managers...Arteta, Allegri, Favre, Galtier, Inzaghi, Motta, Ten Hag and Zidane are all included! 👀(via @lequipe)#Pochettino #PSG #Paris https://t.co/HU9mwzs92T

There are nine more managers in PSG's list of 10 potential candidates for the job, with Ten Haag also included. Thiago Motta, Fillipo Inzaghi, Lucien Favre and Massimiliano Allegri are some of the other big names on their radar.

Also Read Article Continues below

If Pochettino indeed leaves for Manchester United, the new manager at PSG could be one of these 10.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी