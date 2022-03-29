Manchester United meet with PSG's Mauricio Pochettino to discuss permanent manager job - Reports 

Manchester United have reportedly met PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino to discuss the permanent manager's job at Old Trafford. According to French media outlet Foot Mercato, a meeting has taken place between the Premier League side and the Argentine.

But as per the French outlet, United have told Pochettino they aren't going to rush to a conclusion. The 50-year-old's future at the Parc des Princes has come under the scanner lately, especially with PSG getting eliminated from the Champions League.

Although his side are poised to win the Ligue 1 title, it may not be enough to convince the club's highly-demanding chiefs, for whom Europe was the main goal. Even if he's removed from the job, Pochettino may not be without one for long as the Red Devils are said to be his long-term admirers.

Ajax coach Erik ten Haag is also in the race for the Manchester United job. De Godenzonen's form has made him a favorite among United fans, who feel he's the right man to guide their club back to its former glory days.

Replacements for Manchester United target already coming up

Pochettino has maintained a tight-lip over his PSG future but the possible names to replace him at the helm have already started cropping up.

Zinedine Zidane is widely seen as the frontrunner with Foot Mercato also reporting that PSG remain in contact with the former Real Madrid coach.

He hasn't taken up a managerial position anywhere since leaving the Santiago Bernabeu for a second time last year following a titleless campaign.

There are nine more managers in PSG's list of 10 potential candidates for the job, with Ten Haag also included. Thiago Motta, Fillipo Inzaghi, Lucien Favre and Massimiliano Allegri are some of the other big names on their radar.

If Pochettino indeed leaves for Manchester United, the new manager at PSG could be one of these 10.

